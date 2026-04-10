Ground Labs Resets for the Future with Founder-Led Buyout
Peter Duthie resumes executive role as company prepares for expansion.
Singapore, Singapore, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ground Labs, the pioneering data discovery company founded in 2007 by Peter Duthie in Australia, today announced that its founder has acquired full ownership following a buyout agreement with his former business partner. This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company which has grown from a bootstrapped venture into a global leader serving more than 4,500 organizations across 85 countries.
With full ownership now in place, Peter Duthie returns as Founder and Chief Architect assuming executive leadership responsibilities to drive the company’s next phase of growth, innovation and market expansion. His return to a hands-on leadership role reinforces the company’s commitment to product excellence, customer focus and strategic vision at a time when organizations worldwide face increasing pressure to strengthen data governance and security.
“This is a defining moment for Ground Labs,” said Duthie. “Ground Labs remains committed to helping organizations discover, manage, and protect sensitive data in line with PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements.”
The streamlined ownership and leadership structure will significantly enhance the company’s agility, enabling a faster and more direct response to evolving customer requirements, market opportunities and rapid shifts in the data security landscape. It also strengthens Ground Labs ability to pursue strategic opportunities that will support increased investment into product development, fueling innovation and deeper customer engagement.
With this transition, Ground Labs enters a new phase combining founder-led vision with the scale of a global business. The company is now positioned to move faster, act with greater focus and play a leading role in shaping the future of data security.
About Ground Labs
Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, enables organizations to discover, manage and remediate sensitive data across their digital estate – on-premises or in the cloud. Ground Labs serves as the most comprehensive and trusted solution in the marketplace to uncover personal, sensitive and confidential data, and mitigate data risk. For more information, visit groundlabs.com.
With full ownership now in place, Peter Duthie returns as Founder and Chief Architect assuming executive leadership responsibilities to drive the company’s next phase of growth, innovation and market expansion. His return to a hands-on leadership role reinforces the company’s commitment to product excellence, customer focus and strategic vision at a time when organizations worldwide face increasing pressure to strengthen data governance and security.
“This is a defining moment for Ground Labs,” said Duthie. “Ground Labs remains committed to helping organizations discover, manage, and protect sensitive data in line with PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements.”
The streamlined ownership and leadership structure will significantly enhance the company’s agility, enabling a faster and more direct response to evolving customer requirements, market opportunities and rapid shifts in the data security landscape. It also strengthens Ground Labs ability to pursue strategic opportunities that will support increased investment into product development, fueling innovation and deeper customer engagement.
With this transition, Ground Labs enters a new phase combining founder-led vision with the scale of a global business. The company is now positioned to move faster, act with greater focus and play a leading role in shaping the future of data security.
About Ground Labs
Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, enables organizations to discover, manage and remediate sensitive data across their digital estate – on-premises or in the cloud. Ground Labs serves as the most comprehensive and trusted solution in the marketplace to uncover personal, sensitive and confidential data, and mitigate data risk. For more information, visit groundlabs.com.
Contact
Ground LabsContact
Anne Turner
+6531333133
https://groundlabs.com/
Anne Turner
+6531333133
https://groundlabs.com/
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