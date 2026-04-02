Zaivio Launches Live Event Series to Support Platform Growth and Investor Engagement
Frisco, TX, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has launched its new Zaivio Live Event Series, a structured set of recurring sessions designed to provide deeper insight into the platform, its growth strategy, and participation opportunities.
The series is accessible through the newly released/live page, which serves as the central hub for upcoming events, replays, and registration.
The event series includes sessions focused on platform overviews, investor introductions, product demonstrations, and consultant onboarding. These events are designed to create direct access between the Zaivio team and its growing user base.
“We want people to see exactly what we’re building and how it works,” said Mike Magolnick. “The live series creates transparency and gives users, partners, and investors a clear path to understand and engage with the platform.”
Zaivio Live events are scheduled on a recurring basis, with multiple session types designed to meet different audience needs, from new users to experienced consultants and potential investors.
The launch of the live series reflects Zaivio’s broader focus on accessibility, education, and direct engagement as the platform continues to expand.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is an AI-powered business platform designed to help entrepreneurs and organizations build, grow, and operate more effectively. Through a suite of integrated applications and systems, Zaivio combines automation, strategy, and execution into a unified ecosystem.
The series is accessible through the newly released/live page, which serves as the central hub for upcoming events, replays, and registration.
The event series includes sessions focused on platform overviews, investor introductions, product demonstrations, and consultant onboarding. These events are designed to create direct access between the Zaivio team and its growing user base.
“We want people to see exactly what we’re building and how it works,” said Mike Magolnick. “The live series creates transparency and gives users, partners, and investors a clear path to understand and engage with the platform.”
Zaivio Live events are scheduled on a recurring basis, with multiple session types designed to meet different audience needs, from new users to experienced consultants and potential investors.
The launch of the live series reflects Zaivio’s broader focus on accessibility, education, and direct engagement as the platform continues to expand.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is an AI-powered business platform designed to help entrepreneurs and organizations build, grow, and operate more effectively. Through a suite of integrated applications and systems, Zaivio combines automation, strategy, and execution into a unified ecosystem.
Contact
ZaivioContact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
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