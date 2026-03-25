Author F.E. Greene Jr.’s New Book, "Am I My Brother's Keeper?" is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Experiences Growing Up in the Jim Crow Era
Recent release “Am I My Brother's Keeper?” from Page Publishing author F.E. Greene Jr. is a powerful and thought-provoking account that explores the author’s experiences living under segregation and Jim Crow laws, reflecting on his experiences navigating systemic discrimination while developing resilience against an inferiority complex.
Columbia, SC, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- F.E. Greene Jr. has completed his new book, “Am I My Brother's Keeper?”: a stirring memoir that documents the author’s childhood and adolescence growing up during the segregation era, revealing how his experiences shaped his worldview.
Greene Jr. writes, “Discrimination against brothers has existed since the beginning of time. It all got started when woman was tempted by the tempter! Immediately, her eyes were opened to a world of sin-knowledge! Time then took residence in man’s life. Every kind of evil was manifested in the minds of men!”
The author continues, “Our story focuses on those underdog groups of people, their circumstances, the impact on poverty, and how their uphill struggle changed the course of time.”
Published by Page Publishing, F.E. Greene Jr.’s enthralling series will captivate readers from all walks of life, challenging them to overcome racial divides and embrace their responsibility toward one another.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Am I My Brother's Keeper?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Greene Jr. writes, “Discrimination against brothers has existed since the beginning of time. It all got started when woman was tempted by the tempter! Immediately, her eyes were opened to a world of sin-knowledge! Time then took residence in man’s life. Every kind of evil was manifested in the minds of men!”
The author continues, “Our story focuses on those underdog groups of people, their circumstances, the impact on poverty, and how their uphill struggle changed the course of time.”
Published by Page Publishing, F.E. Greene Jr.’s enthralling series will captivate readers from all walks of life, challenging them to overcome racial divides and embrace their responsibility toward one another.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Am I My Brother's Keeper?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories