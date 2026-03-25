Author F.E. Greene Jr.’s New Book, "Am I My Brother's Keeper?" is a Poignant and Compelling Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Experiences Growing Up in the Jim Crow Era

Recent release “Am I My Brother's Keeper?” from Page Publishing author F.E. Greene Jr. is a powerful and thought-provoking account that explores the author’s experiences living under segregation and Jim Crow laws, reflecting on his experiences navigating systemic discrimination while developing resilience against an inferiority complex.