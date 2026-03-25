Author Marcella Moore’s New Book, "Forgive, Forgive, Forgive, Trust and Obey," is an Inspirational, Faith-Affirming Memoir That Celebrates the Value of Forgiveness

Recent release “Forgive, Forgive, Forgive, Trust and Obey” from Page Publishing author Marcella Moore is an eye-opening, faith-based work that helps readers understand the importance of God’s forgiveness.