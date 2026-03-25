Author Marcella Moore’s New Book, "Forgive, Forgive, Forgive, Trust and Obey," is an Inspirational, Faith-Affirming Memoir That Celebrates the Value of Forgiveness
Recent release “Forgive, Forgive, Forgive, Trust and Obey” from Page Publishing author Marcella Moore is an eye-opening, faith-based work that helps readers understand the importance of God’s forgiveness.
Florissant, MO, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marcella Moore has completed her new book, “Forgive, Forgive, Forgive, Trust and Obey”: an enthralling autobiographical work that takes readers through the author’s life story, highlighting the power of God’s forgiveness.
Author Marcella Moore is eighty-two years old and has been free of colon cancer for twenty-five years. She rejoices in the experience of God’s forgiveness and prays He gives everyone a life of forgiveness.
Moore writes, “You see, we lived on the hill. My grandfather lived down below. So this is what I first remember. My grandmother took her to Malcolm Bliss again with me, but she never really came back again, not functioning right. My grandmother told me to never let anything or anyone cause me to lose my mind. We could not move into their house because there was no room. So, for ten years, I was the one who followed behind Mom, while she walked and talked to herself. My brother said no one would bother her as long as I was with her. So I was the one because I was a girl. We were in grade school at Holy Angels School and graduating by the time we were able to move into the four-room house with ten people. I was angry the whole time because Dad left, so it was just us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marcella Moore’s stirring work takes readers into the author’s life, allowing them to glimpse the world from her perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “Forgive, Forgive, Forgive, Trust and Obey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Marcella Moore is eighty-two years old and has been free of colon cancer for twenty-five years. She rejoices in the experience of God’s forgiveness and prays He gives everyone a life of forgiveness.
Moore writes, “You see, we lived on the hill. My grandfather lived down below. So this is what I first remember. My grandmother took her to Malcolm Bliss again with me, but she never really came back again, not functioning right. My grandmother told me to never let anything or anyone cause me to lose my mind. We could not move into their house because there was no room. So, for ten years, I was the one who followed behind Mom, while she walked and talked to herself. My brother said no one would bother her as long as I was with her. So I was the one because I was a girl. We were in grade school at Holy Angels School and graduating by the time we were able to move into the four-room house with ten people. I was angry the whole time because Dad left, so it was just us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marcella Moore’s stirring work takes readers into the author’s life, allowing them to glimpse the world from her perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “Forgive, Forgive, Forgive, Trust and Obey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories