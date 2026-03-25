Author Leland Sauls II’s New Book, “I HEARD Poems Inspired By The Lord: Volume 2,” is a Unique and Powerful Poetry Collection That Offers Praise to God.
Recent release “I HEARD Poems Inspired By The Lord: Volume 2” from Page Publishing author Leland Sauls II is inspired by the Lord to share with others who struggle to find understanding and purpose in life.
Columbus, OH, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leland Sauls II, who was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, has completed his new book, “I HEARD Poems Inspired By The Lord: Volume 2”: a collection of poetry written to help readers know God’s love and how all of His children who accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior are welcomed into His kingdom.
At the age of twenty-one, author Leland Sauls II decided to join the US Army, where he was initially stationed in Germany only three weeks before 9/11. After marrying his wife, he went to Iraq to fight in the war as a communication specialist. He was then stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and was eventually discharged because of injury, and separated from his wife, leading him back to Columbus. His trials and tribulations made him realize the importance of letting the Lord pave the way for his life.
Author Leland Sauls II writes, “I call upon Jehovah, the God of David. Please continue to guide me because without you, I know I’ll never make it. I pick up Your Word and read it every day, for it’s our instructions on how to live and how we should pray. I call upon Jesus and ask Him for His protection. I saw the path I was taking and knew I needed a course correction. I call upon the Lord because He’s always the fourth man in the fire. I call upon His name to break this stronghold of lust and to give up my worldly desires. I call upon the Lord when times are good or in times of trouble. I call upon His name in times of praise or in times I stumble. I call upon the Lord just to give Him thanks. I call upon His name because I know my Lord is great! So always give God the praise as you get down to pray. And call upon Jesus because there’s power in His name.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leland Sauls II’s uplifting work features positive poems that emphasize the true magnificence of the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this vibrant work can purchase “I HEARD Poems Inspired By The Lord: Volume 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
At the age of twenty-one, author Leland Sauls II decided to join the US Army, where he was initially stationed in Germany only three weeks before 9/11. After marrying his wife, he went to Iraq to fight in the war as a communication specialist. He was then stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and was eventually discharged because of injury, and separated from his wife, leading him back to Columbus. His trials and tribulations made him realize the importance of letting the Lord pave the way for his life.
Author Leland Sauls II writes, “I call upon Jehovah, the God of David. Please continue to guide me because without you, I know I’ll never make it. I pick up Your Word and read it every day, for it’s our instructions on how to live and how we should pray. I call upon Jesus and ask Him for His protection. I saw the path I was taking and knew I needed a course correction. I call upon the Lord because He’s always the fourth man in the fire. I call upon His name to break this stronghold of lust and to give up my worldly desires. I call upon the Lord when times are good or in times of trouble. I call upon His name in times of praise or in times I stumble. I call upon the Lord just to give Him thanks. I call upon His name because I know my Lord is great! So always give God the praise as you get down to pray. And call upon Jesus because there’s power in His name.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leland Sauls II’s uplifting work features positive poems that emphasize the true magnificence of the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this vibrant work can purchase “I HEARD Poems Inspired By The Lord: Volume 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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