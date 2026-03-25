Author Sindy King’s New Book, "Darker Shades of Black," is a Powerful Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Survive a World of Crime and Political Turmoil

Recent release “Darker Shades of Black” from Page Publishing author Sindy King is a compelling novel that centers around a young man named Tony who, growing up the son of a don in Jamaica, finds himself pulled into a criminal underworld. As he tries to survive, Tony ends up running with a dangerous crowd that could end up costing him everything.