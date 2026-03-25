Author Sindy King’s New Book, "Darker Shades of Black," is a Powerful Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Survive a World of Crime and Political Turmoil
Recent release “Darker Shades of Black” from Page Publishing author Sindy King is a compelling novel that centers around a young man named Tony who, growing up the son of a don in Jamaica, finds himself pulled into a criminal underworld. As he tries to survive, Tony ends up running with a dangerous crowd that could end up costing him everything.
New York, NY, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sindy King, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, who currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, has completed her new book, “Darker Shades of Black”: a gripping tale of one young Jamaican man’s journey into a criminal underworld as the son of a don.
“Tony was born and raised in one of the most notorious ghettos in the island of Jamaica, a place called Tivoli Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica,” writes King. “His father, Fitzy, was one of the area leaders and therefore was labeled a don. Because of this fact, Tony was required to follow in his father’s footsteps per tradition.
“At this time, the island was polluted with politics between the two political parties, one called the Jamaica Labor Party (JLP) and the other called the Peoples’ National Party (PNP). The area that Tony was born and raised in belongs to the JLP party; therefore, he had no choice but to fight for that party and community.
“As a youth growing up, Tony had witnessed a lot of both physical and mental abuse toward his mother at the hands of his father. He also had witnessed a lot of fighting and killings in the name of the JLP party.
“Because of this, Tony had grown to be a natural cold-blooded killer. After doing a lot of fighting and killing for the party, he became a wanted person by both the authority and other killers from the other political party, the PNP.
“After several shoot-outs and encounters with both, Tony narrowly escaped out of Jamaica to another island called The Bahamas, where Tony then hooked up with one of the most powerful drug cartels on the island and became a killer and enforcer for them. Tony again became hot wanted. Tony was smuggled off to the island to Miami, Florida. This is when all hell broke loose because most of the wanted guys from the PNP party from Jamaica were now also in Miami, with also wanted guys from his JLP side; therefore, the political war continued.
“... Tony and his crew traveled through several states in America and created havoc over drug turf in the name of politics. Over the years, several members from both sides got killed or ended up in prison, sentenced to life. Tony had gotten shot more than once but had survived.
“Somehow, Tony always was lucky to stay out of prison, even though he got locked up on serious charges on multiple occasions. People always said it was because he was using science or voodoo for his protection.
“Over the years Tony had gotten locked up and was deported back to Jamaica over three times, but by that time, his political party was now in power, so Tony would be held in jail in Jamaica for a little time then set free. He was never charged for any of the incidents he had pending in Jamaica against him before the first escape to The Bahamas. Tony would spend a few weeks or even months in Jamaica, having fun with girls and other JLP members through the island before returning back to America without any problems because by that time he had all the contacts to get back to America.
“Tony eventually got set up by some of his close friends, who were now working as informers for the authorities in New York. Tony was arrested and charged for several shootings and murders and was facing over one hundred years in prison, but eventually ended up beating several of the charges against him and ended up only being convicted of murder and attempted murder with weapon charges and was sentenced to 33 1/3 to life.
“Tony is now serving out his sentence in a New York state maximum-security prison and will not be eligible for parole until the year 2027.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sindy King’s enthralling tale is inspired by the extraordinary life of the author’s brother, whose experiences left a lasting impact on her. Deeply personal and compelling, “Darker Shades of Black” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Darker Shades of Black” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Tony was born and raised in one of the most notorious ghettos in the island of Jamaica, a place called Tivoli Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica,” writes King. “His father, Fitzy, was one of the area leaders and therefore was labeled a don. Because of this fact, Tony was required to follow in his father’s footsteps per tradition.
“At this time, the island was polluted with politics between the two political parties, one called the Jamaica Labor Party (JLP) and the other called the Peoples’ National Party (PNP). The area that Tony was born and raised in belongs to the JLP party; therefore, he had no choice but to fight for that party and community.
“As a youth growing up, Tony had witnessed a lot of both physical and mental abuse toward his mother at the hands of his father. He also had witnessed a lot of fighting and killings in the name of the JLP party.
“Because of this, Tony had grown to be a natural cold-blooded killer. After doing a lot of fighting and killing for the party, he became a wanted person by both the authority and other killers from the other political party, the PNP.
“After several shoot-outs and encounters with both, Tony narrowly escaped out of Jamaica to another island called The Bahamas, where Tony then hooked up with one of the most powerful drug cartels on the island and became a killer and enforcer for them. Tony again became hot wanted. Tony was smuggled off to the island to Miami, Florida. This is when all hell broke loose because most of the wanted guys from the PNP party from Jamaica were now also in Miami, with also wanted guys from his JLP side; therefore, the political war continued.
“... Tony and his crew traveled through several states in America and created havoc over drug turf in the name of politics. Over the years, several members from both sides got killed or ended up in prison, sentenced to life. Tony had gotten shot more than once but had survived.
“Somehow, Tony always was lucky to stay out of prison, even though he got locked up on serious charges on multiple occasions. People always said it was because he was using science or voodoo for his protection.
“Over the years Tony had gotten locked up and was deported back to Jamaica over three times, but by that time, his political party was now in power, so Tony would be held in jail in Jamaica for a little time then set free. He was never charged for any of the incidents he had pending in Jamaica against him before the first escape to The Bahamas. Tony would spend a few weeks or even months in Jamaica, having fun with girls and other JLP members through the island before returning back to America without any problems because by that time he had all the contacts to get back to America.
“Tony eventually got set up by some of his close friends, who were now working as informers for the authorities in New York. Tony was arrested and charged for several shootings and murders and was facing over one hundred years in prison, but eventually ended up beating several of the charges against him and ended up only being convicted of murder and attempted murder with weapon charges and was sentenced to 33 1/3 to life.
“Tony is now serving out his sentence in a New York state maximum-security prison and will not be eligible for parole until the year 2027.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sindy King’s enthralling tale is inspired by the extraordinary life of the author’s brother, whose experiences left a lasting impact on her. Deeply personal and compelling, “Darker Shades of Black” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Darker Shades of Black” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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