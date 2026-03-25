Author Marc Neff’s New Book, "Rise of the Shadowmage: Book 1: Shadowmage Series," Follows an Outcast Wizard Who Must Accept His Destiny or Continue to Run from His Past
Recent release “Rise of the Shadowmage: Book 1: Shadowmage Series” from Page Publishing author Marc Neff is a thrilling novel that centers around Leander, an outcast wizard who uncovers a mystical artifact granting him powers heretofore unknown. But when he must use these new powers to fight against evil, Leander must choose to do so or ignore his past and his destiny.
Cherry Hill, NJ, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marc Neff, the medical director of the Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Jefferson Health of New Jersey, has completed his new book, “Rise of the Shadowmage: Book 1: Shadowmage Series”: a gripping fantasy novel that follows an outcast wizard who must rise to accept his new destiny to stem the tides of a dangerous force or succumb to his own inner darkness.
A 1996 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, author Marc Neff completed his residency in surgery at York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, followed by fellowship training in minimally invasive surgery at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with W. Peter Geis and Robert Brolin. A fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Neff has been repeatedly named a “Top Doc” by South Jersey Magazine.
Dr. Neff writes, “Leander was once a gifted wizard and revered teacher—now, he’s a forgotten outcast, drifting through the ruins of his former life. Haunted by past mistakes and dulled by years of isolation, his days blur into a colorless routine, devoid of true magic or meaning.
“That is, until he reluctantly attends a long-avoided mages’ conference at the Arcane Conclave. Amid familiar halls and long-lost faces, something stirs within him: the thrill of learning, the warmth of camaraderie, and a flicker of hope. When Leander discovers a rare artifact that unlocks ancient, untamed magic, he glimpses a power he never thought he’d wield again.
“But the resurgence of wonder is short-lived.
“A brutal massacre shatters the gathering, plunging Leander into chaos. Fleeing to a remote village, he must come to terms with his newfound abilities and confront the ghosts of his past. As the perpetrators close in, Leander faces a choice: succumb to the shadows that have long defined him, or rise to meet a destiny he thought he'd lost.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marc Neff’s spellbinding tale of redemption, resilience, and the courage to begin again will boldly ask the question of if it is ever too late to learn something new, and if the outcast can rise from the ashes of regret to embrace his true power. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Rise of the Shadowmage: Book 1: Shadowmage Series” invites readers to step into a world where shadows aren’t just remnants of the past—they are the crucible in which destiny is forged and the shadows may hold the key to a brighter future.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Rise of the Shadowmage: Book 1: Shadowmage Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A 1996 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, author Marc Neff completed his residency in surgery at York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, followed by fellowship training in minimally invasive surgery at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with W. Peter Geis and Robert Brolin. A fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Neff has been repeatedly named a “Top Doc” by South Jersey Magazine.
Dr. Neff writes, “Leander was once a gifted wizard and revered teacher—now, he’s a forgotten outcast, drifting through the ruins of his former life. Haunted by past mistakes and dulled by years of isolation, his days blur into a colorless routine, devoid of true magic or meaning.
“That is, until he reluctantly attends a long-avoided mages’ conference at the Arcane Conclave. Amid familiar halls and long-lost faces, something stirs within him: the thrill of learning, the warmth of camaraderie, and a flicker of hope. When Leander discovers a rare artifact that unlocks ancient, untamed magic, he glimpses a power he never thought he’d wield again.
“But the resurgence of wonder is short-lived.
“A brutal massacre shatters the gathering, plunging Leander into chaos. Fleeing to a remote village, he must come to terms with his newfound abilities and confront the ghosts of his past. As the perpetrators close in, Leander faces a choice: succumb to the shadows that have long defined him, or rise to meet a destiny he thought he'd lost.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marc Neff’s spellbinding tale of redemption, resilience, and the courage to begin again will boldly ask the question of if it is ever too late to learn something new, and if the outcast can rise from the ashes of regret to embrace his true power. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Rise of the Shadowmage: Book 1: Shadowmage Series” invites readers to step into a world where shadows aren’t just remnants of the past—they are the crucible in which destiny is forged and the shadows may hold the key to a brighter future.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Rise of the Shadowmage: Book 1: Shadowmage Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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www.pagepublishing.com
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