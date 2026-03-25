Author Marc Neff’s New Book, "Rise of the Shadowmage: Book 1: Shadowmage Series," Follows an Outcast Wizard Who Must Accept His Destiny or Continue to Run from His Past

Recent release “Rise of the Shadowmage: Book 1: Shadowmage Series” from Page Publishing author Marc Neff is a thrilling novel that centers around Leander, an outcast wizard who uncovers a mystical artifact granting him powers heretofore unknown. But when he must use these new powers to fight against evil, Leander must choose to do so or ignore his past and his destiny.