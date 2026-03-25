Author Cherylann Hueston’s New Book, "Babe's Diary: Book One," is a Gripping Story of a Young Woman Who Must Learn to Survive Using the Magic Her Grandmother Taught Her
Recent release “Babe's Diary: Book One” from Page Publishing author Cherylann Hueston is a fascinating tale that centers around a young woman who, after losing her grandmother, must manage her magic shop while mastering her magic of necromancy. But after a terrible storm leaves her stranded and alone, Babe will be forced to use not only her magic but the love of two shape-shifters to survive.
Bronx, NY, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cherylann Hueston, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and education, has completed her new book, “Babe's Diary: Book One”: a riveting novel that follows a young woman who, after inheriting her grandmother’s small shop and magic of necromancy, is forced to put her skills to the test when a dangerous storm leaves her stranded and alone in the woods.
Author Cherylann Hueston is a retired educator who taught in public schools in the Bronx. She taught grades from kindergarten to sixth grade, helping to strengthen students in developing better reading, writing, and math skills. In addition to her talent for storytelling, which she inherited from her father, Hueston is also a loving mother of two and proud grandmother of eight grandchildren.
“Babe has lived her whole life in the city of New Orleans, with her grandmother Violet, in a small town on the outskirts of the city,” writes Hueston. “One day Babe’s grandmother dies and leaves Babe all alone to navigate the magic of her necromancy and a small shop where she now lives, selling potions, medicines, and healing creams to the people of the city.
“Suddenly Babe finds herself caught up in a powerful storm where the levee breaks, and Babe is trapped in the forest alone, wet, and scared. Babe will soon find that all the magic her grandmother has taught her will be put to good use, but it will not be enough.
“She will find that there is a greater magic when you have the love of two men who will love her to her very soul and bring magic to her heart.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cherylann Hueston’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they experience urban legends in the city of New Orleans, and the mystical magic of shape-shifters who exist to love one woman for the rest of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Babe's Diary: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Cherylann Hueston is a retired educator who taught in public schools in the Bronx. She taught grades from kindergarten to sixth grade, helping to strengthen students in developing better reading, writing, and math skills. In addition to her talent for storytelling, which she inherited from her father, Hueston is also a loving mother of two and proud grandmother of eight grandchildren.
“Babe has lived her whole life in the city of New Orleans, with her grandmother Violet, in a small town on the outskirts of the city,” writes Hueston. “One day Babe’s grandmother dies and leaves Babe all alone to navigate the magic of her necromancy and a small shop where she now lives, selling potions, medicines, and healing creams to the people of the city.
“Suddenly Babe finds herself caught up in a powerful storm where the levee breaks, and Babe is trapped in the forest alone, wet, and scared. Babe will soon find that all the magic her grandmother has taught her will be put to good use, but it will not be enough.
“She will find that there is a greater magic when you have the love of two men who will love her to her very soul and bring magic to her heart.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cherylann Hueston’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they experience urban legends in the city of New Orleans, and the mystical magic of shape-shifters who exist to love one woman for the rest of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Babe's Diary: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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