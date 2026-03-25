Author Cherylann Hueston’s New Book, "Babe's Diary: Book One," is a Gripping Story of a Young Woman Who Must Learn to Survive Using the Magic Her Grandmother Taught Her

Recent release “Babe's Diary: Book One” from Page Publishing author Cherylann Hueston is a fascinating tale that centers around a young woman who, after losing her grandmother, must manage her magic shop while mastering her magic of necromancy. But after a terrible storm leaves her stranded and alone, Babe will be forced to use not only her magic but the love of two shape-shifters to survive.