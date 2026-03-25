Author Anthony D. Diallo’s New Book, "The Definitive Black Trivia Book," is an Enlightening Series of Trivia Celebrating Black Americans and the African Diaspora

Recent release “The Definitive Black Trivia Book: It's Exciting! It's Enjoyable! It's Educational!” from Page Publishing author Anthony D. Diallo is a fascinating collection of trivia and educational facts that offers readers an essential resource that honors the achievements, struggles, and triumphs of the African diaspora across continents and centuries.