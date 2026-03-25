Author Anthony D. Diallo’s New Book, "The Definitive Black Trivia Book," is an Enlightening Series of Trivia Celebrating Black Americans and the African Diaspora
Recent release “The Definitive Black Trivia Book: It's Exciting! It's Enjoyable! It's Educational!” from Page Publishing author Anthony D. Diallo is a fascinating collection of trivia and educational facts that offers readers an essential resource that honors the achievements, struggles, and triumphs of the African diaspora across continents and centuries.
Washington, DC, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anthony D. Diallo has completed his new book, “The Definitive Black Trivia Book: It's Exciting! It's Enjoyable! It's Educational!”: an engaging collection of trivia that offers readers a celebration of Black American heritage, a tool for education, and a testament to the indelible impact of the African diaspora on human civilization.
With fifteen years as a communications specialist and nearly a decade writing the beloved “Meet Your Neighbor” column for East of the River DC News, author Anthony D. Diallo has built a reputation for creating compelling, meticulously researched content that educates and inspires. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Howard University, a master’s degree in educational counseling from Regent University, and another master’s degree in adult/special education from the University of the District of Columbia. His global perspective—shaped by living abroad, both in Africa (Zambia) and the Caribbean (St. Croix, US Virgin Islands), and visiting more than fifty nations—enriches his understanding of the African diaspora’s interconnected histories and informs the international scope of this trivia collection.
“Discover the exciting, groundbreaking achievements, and profound cultural contributions in this trivia collection,” writes Daillo. “The trivia compilation goes beyond the familiar narratives of American Black history to celebrate the rich tapestry of the entire African diaspora.
“From the ancient kingdoms of Ghana and Mali to the revolutionary spirit of Haiti’s independence and the vibrant sounds of Trinidad’s carnival, this book highlights centuries of resilience, innovation, and triumph. Readers will encounter brilliant scientists and educators, fearless freedom fighters and abolitionists, legendary athletes and musicians, visionary political leaders, and everyday heroes whose names deserve to be remembered.
“Organized into twenty-five thematic chapters that span geography and time periods, each section presents carefully researched facts in an engaging question-and-answer format. This ‘labor of love’ was written for all people seven- to seventy-seven-years-old that would enjoy learning about today’s newsmakers and influencers, as well as yesterday’s heroines and heroes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony D. Diallo’s riveting series combines the author’s unparalleled commitment to accuracy, storytelling, and cultural preservation to deliver a groundbreaking trivia collection where each fact serves as an entry point to deeper exploration, complete with context that connects individual people to broader historical movements.
Whether readers are an enterprising student, an educator seeking classroom resources, or simply curious about the interconnected stories of Black excellence worldwide, this trivia book offers fascinating insights that challenge conventional narratives and honors the full spectrum of Black achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Definitive Black Trivia Book: It's Exciting! It's Enjoyable! It's Educational!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With fifteen years as a communications specialist and nearly a decade writing the beloved “Meet Your Neighbor” column for East of the River DC News, author Anthony D. Diallo has built a reputation for creating compelling, meticulously researched content that educates and inspires. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Howard University, a master’s degree in educational counseling from Regent University, and another master’s degree in adult/special education from the University of the District of Columbia. His global perspective—shaped by living abroad, both in Africa (Zambia) and the Caribbean (St. Croix, US Virgin Islands), and visiting more than fifty nations—enriches his understanding of the African diaspora’s interconnected histories and informs the international scope of this trivia collection.
“Discover the exciting, groundbreaking achievements, and profound cultural contributions in this trivia collection,” writes Daillo. “The trivia compilation goes beyond the familiar narratives of American Black history to celebrate the rich tapestry of the entire African diaspora.
“From the ancient kingdoms of Ghana and Mali to the revolutionary spirit of Haiti’s independence and the vibrant sounds of Trinidad’s carnival, this book highlights centuries of resilience, innovation, and triumph. Readers will encounter brilliant scientists and educators, fearless freedom fighters and abolitionists, legendary athletes and musicians, visionary political leaders, and everyday heroes whose names deserve to be remembered.
“Organized into twenty-five thematic chapters that span geography and time periods, each section presents carefully researched facts in an engaging question-and-answer format. This ‘labor of love’ was written for all people seven- to seventy-seven-years-old that would enjoy learning about today’s newsmakers and influencers, as well as yesterday’s heroines and heroes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony D. Diallo’s riveting series combines the author’s unparalleled commitment to accuracy, storytelling, and cultural preservation to deliver a groundbreaking trivia collection where each fact serves as an entry point to deeper exploration, complete with context that connects individual people to broader historical movements.
Whether readers are an enterprising student, an educator seeking classroom resources, or simply curious about the interconnected stories of Black excellence worldwide, this trivia book offers fascinating insights that challenge conventional narratives and honors the full spectrum of Black achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Definitive Black Trivia Book: It's Exciting! It's Enjoyable! It's Educational!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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