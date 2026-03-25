Author Chris Nascimento’s New Book, "I Know God Plays A Part," is a Heartfelt Story That Invites Young Readers to Discover God’s Presence in Everything They do

Recent release “I Know God Plays A Part” from Covenant Books author Chris Nascimento is a charming story that explores all the ways in which God remains present in the lives of his children. From dancing to swimming and playing with friends, “I Know God Plays A Part” is a beautiful tribute to all the ways God can be a part of one’s day.