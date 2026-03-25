Author Chris Nascimento’s New Book, "I Know God Plays A Part," is a Heartfelt Story That Invites Young Readers to Discover God’s Presence in Everything They do
Recent release “I Know God Plays A Part” from Covenant Books author Chris Nascimento is a charming story that explores all the ways in which God remains present in the lives of his children. From dancing to swimming and playing with friends, “I Know God Plays A Part” is a beautiful tribute to all the ways God can be a part of one’s day.
Millville, UT, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chris Nascimento, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a designer, inventor, and a hobbyist writer who holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from Brigham Young University in industrial design, has completed his new book, “I Know God Plays A Part”: a stirring tale that invites young readers to imagine all the moments of their lives that God is present with them.
“Is God a part of everything we can do? Is there a bigger plan at play here? Yes!” writes Nascimento. “‘I Know God Plays a Part’ takes children on a creative and fun vocabulary building experience that also helps them to develop a deeper appreciation and reverence for the miracle of their minds and bodies. How can they know that God plays a part? They can feel it in their heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chris Nascimento’s new book is an enlightening story that will resonate with readers of all ages as they are reminded with each turn of the page that God will always be a part of their lives. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Veen Redwood, “I Know God Plays A Part” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “I Know God Plays A Part” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Is God a part of everything we can do? Is there a bigger plan at play here? Yes!” writes Nascimento. “‘I Know God Plays a Part’ takes children on a creative and fun vocabulary building experience that also helps them to develop a deeper appreciation and reverence for the miracle of their minds and bodies. How can they know that God plays a part? They can feel it in their heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chris Nascimento’s new book is an enlightening story that will resonate with readers of all ages as they are reminded with each turn of the page that God will always be a part of their lives. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Veen Redwood, “I Know God Plays A Part” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “I Know God Plays A Part” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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