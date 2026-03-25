Author Richard Wailionis’s New Book "Stories for Elias" is a Riveting Collection of Stories That Follows the Escapades of Multiple Families in the Town of Boone, Vermont

Recent release “Stories for Elias” from Covenant Books author Richard Wailionis is a captivating series of short stories that takes place in the small town of Boone, Vermont, where multiple families come together and experience all sorts of exploits. From transforming an abandoned building into a community center to a search for lost children, each tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure.