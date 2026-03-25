Author Richard Wailionis’s New Book "Stories for Elias" is a Riveting Collection of Stories That Follows the Escapades of Multiple Families in the Town of Boone, Vermont
Recent release “Stories for Elias” from Covenant Books author Richard Wailionis is a captivating series of short stories that takes place in the small town of Boone, Vermont, where multiple families come together and experience all sorts of exploits. From transforming an abandoned building into a community center to a search for lost children, each tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure.
Summerfield, FL, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Wailionis, a loving husband, father, and great-grandfather, as well as a veteran of the US Army who studied engineering at the University of Connecticut, has completed his new book, “Stories for Elias”: a compelling assortment of short stories centered around the lives of those who call the small town of Boone, Vermont, home.
Author Richard Wailionis served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve prior to an active-duty tour in the United States Army. He then trained with the United States Navy at Indian Head, Maryland, specializing in explosives and bombs. Richard has an extensive background in manufacturing and higher learning, having taught as an adjunct professor at Fairfield, Sacred Heart and Teikyo Post universities in Connecticut. He was also a professional musician and leader of three big bands through 2012.
“In ‘Stories for Elias,’ we follow the exploits of multiple families coming together in the small town of Boone, Vermont,” writes Wailionis. “An abandoned army building and area is converted to FunCampVT, a multifun area for kids from not-so-well-off homes and communities.
“During this happening, a lost group of four find themselves in a prohibition-era smuggling mountain hiding place trying to find an escape.
“Join the town of Boone, together with the army and other search personnel, trying to locate the lost four before they get swept away in mountainous hazards.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Wailionis’s new book was originally told to the author’s daughter when she was a small child growing up in Stratford, Connecticut. Today these stories are being told to Wailionis’s great-grandchildren through a series of books. Expertly paced and full of excitement, “Stories for Elias” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit the town of Boone and all its friendly faces over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Stories for Elias” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Richard Wailionis served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve prior to an active-duty tour in the United States Army. He then trained with the United States Navy at Indian Head, Maryland, specializing in explosives and bombs. Richard has an extensive background in manufacturing and higher learning, having taught as an adjunct professor at Fairfield, Sacred Heart and Teikyo Post universities in Connecticut. He was also a professional musician and leader of three big bands through 2012.
“In ‘Stories for Elias,’ we follow the exploits of multiple families coming together in the small town of Boone, Vermont,” writes Wailionis. “An abandoned army building and area is converted to FunCampVT, a multifun area for kids from not-so-well-off homes and communities.
“During this happening, a lost group of four find themselves in a prohibition-era smuggling mountain hiding place trying to find an escape.
“Join the town of Boone, together with the army and other search personnel, trying to locate the lost four before they get swept away in mountainous hazards.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Wailionis’s new book was originally told to the author’s daughter when she was a small child growing up in Stratford, Connecticut. Today these stories are being told to Wailionis’s great-grandchildren through a series of books. Expertly paced and full of excitement, “Stories for Elias” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit the town of Boone and all its friendly faces over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Stories for Elias” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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