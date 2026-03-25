Author Ann Melvin’s New Book, "Adventures with Our Dog Nelson," is a Heartfelt and Entertaining Collection of Humorous Short Stories About the Author’s Family Dog

Recent release “Adventures with Our Dog Nelson” from Covenant Books author Ann Melvin is a stirring and captivating series of tales following the adventures of the author’s family dog, Nelson. From his adoption day to all the special moments shared, Melvin highlights just how much Nelson changed the dynamics of her family’s home for the better.