Author Ann Melvin’s New Book, "Adventures with Our Dog Nelson," is a Heartfelt and Entertaining Collection of Humorous Short Stories About the Author’s Family Dog
Recent release “Adventures with Our Dog Nelson” from Covenant Books author Ann Melvin is a stirring and captivating series of tales following the adventures of the author’s family dog, Nelson. From his adoption day to all the special moments shared, Melvin highlights just how much Nelson changed the dynamics of her family’s home for the better.
Helena, MT, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ann Melvin, who resides in Helena, Montana, with her husband, where she loves to spend time outdoors, has completed her new book, “Adventures with Our Dog Nelson”: a riveting true account that follows the many wonderful tales of the author’s family dog and the special place he held in their hearts.
Melvin begins her tale, “We are a family of four who have always had a dog. When the boys, Matt and Kyle, were in fourth and fifth grade, we lost our beloved German shepherd, Allie, to old age. After a few months of grieving, we were ready to commit to another dog. As a family, we agreed to adopt a smaller-sized dog.
“The boys and I visited the Lewis & Clark Humane Society. When we entered the building, we were greeted by lots of kittens and cats in crates. We were there to look at puppies. The only puppy that was of adoption age was a funny little guy whom the staff had named Nelson. He was a black Lab cross, and he was so tiny that he was in a cat cage. He had a white heart on his chest. The boys were instantly in love with the little guy. We adopted Nelson that day. On the ride home, we commented that Nelson was a different name, especially because our last name is Melvin. We never changed his name. Somehow, that was the perfect name for our puppy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ann Melvin’s new book is a beautiful tribute to Nelson and his energetic spirit, helping readers discover just how much joy and love a dog can bring into a home. With photos edited by Steven Bates at Helena Design & Print, “Adventures with Our Dog Nelson” is sure to capture the hearts of dog-lovers everywhere.
Readers can purchase “Adventures with Our Dog Nelson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Melvin begins her tale, “We are a family of four who have always had a dog. When the boys, Matt and Kyle, were in fourth and fifth grade, we lost our beloved German shepherd, Allie, to old age. After a few months of grieving, we were ready to commit to another dog. As a family, we agreed to adopt a smaller-sized dog.
“The boys and I visited the Lewis & Clark Humane Society. When we entered the building, we were greeted by lots of kittens and cats in crates. We were there to look at puppies. The only puppy that was of adoption age was a funny little guy whom the staff had named Nelson. He was a black Lab cross, and he was so tiny that he was in a cat cage. He had a white heart on his chest. The boys were instantly in love with the little guy. We adopted Nelson that day. On the ride home, we commented that Nelson was a different name, especially because our last name is Melvin. We never changed his name. Somehow, that was the perfect name for our puppy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ann Melvin’s new book is a beautiful tribute to Nelson and his energetic spirit, helping readers discover just how much joy and love a dog can bring into a home. With photos edited by Steven Bates at Helena Design & Print, “Adventures with Our Dog Nelson” is sure to capture the hearts of dog-lovers everywhere.
Readers can purchase “Adventures with Our Dog Nelson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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