Ross F. Hoffman’s New Book, "Back and Better: 37 Rapid Recovery Exercises I Use When Injured or Bedridden," Explores the Exercises the Author Used to Recover from Injury
Ventura, CA, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ross F. Hoffman, a loving grandfather and lifelong athlete, has completed his most recent book, “Back and Better: 37 Rapid Recovery Exercises I Use When Injured or Bedridden”: a comprehensive guide that discusses the exercises the author developed after getting injured in order to return to his love of staying active.
Author Ross F. Hoffman has been an athlete his entire life. In college, he was the star hitter on the UCLA baseball team, batting fourth in the lineup. He was drafted by the Montreal Expos, who were so impressed by the fastball he could unleash with his left-handed throwing arm, they made him into a pitcher. He competed as a triathlete well into his sixties and now, in his seventies, the author reports that he can drive a golf ball farther than ever. He admits, however, that his primary motivation for staying fit now is keeping up with his grandkids.
“During the last few years, I suffered two accidents with resulting injuries that required surgery,” writes Hoffman. “In 2016, I had a double meniscus tear, and in 2017, I broke my shoulder socket.”
“After the surgeries, while lying in my hospital room, I wondered what I could do to expedite my recovery. Not wanting to just lie there until I was released to go home, I wondered what I could do to promote my recovery.”
The author continues, “I started developing a group of exercises that I could successfully perform while still lying down in bed. These exercises helped me in my personal recovery program.”
“I want to share the exercises that benefited me most and facilitated a strong recovery. This book is based solely on my experience. I am not a doctor, and so I cannot make recommendations specifically for you. The exercises in this book worked for me. But you’ll want to see your doctor, physical therapist, or health care professional before doing any of these exercises to make sure they are suitable for your medical condition or circumstances.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ross F. Hoffman’s book will offer readers simple, effective exercises that, alongside guidance from medical professionals, are designed to help individuals regain physical strength and mental clarity throughout recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Back and Better: 37 Rapid Recovery Exercises I Use When Injured or Bedridden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Ross F. Hoffman has been an athlete his entire life. In college, he was the star hitter on the UCLA baseball team, batting fourth in the lineup. He was drafted by the Montreal Expos, who were so impressed by the fastball he could unleash with his left-handed throwing arm, they made him into a pitcher. He competed as a triathlete well into his sixties and now, in his seventies, the author reports that he can drive a golf ball farther than ever. He admits, however, that his primary motivation for staying fit now is keeping up with his grandkids.
“During the last few years, I suffered two accidents with resulting injuries that required surgery,” writes Hoffman. “In 2016, I had a double meniscus tear, and in 2017, I broke my shoulder socket.”
“After the surgeries, while lying in my hospital room, I wondered what I could do to expedite my recovery. Not wanting to just lie there until I was released to go home, I wondered what I could do to promote my recovery.”
The author continues, “I started developing a group of exercises that I could successfully perform while still lying down in bed. These exercises helped me in my personal recovery program.”
“I want to share the exercises that benefited me most and facilitated a strong recovery. This book is based solely on my experience. I am not a doctor, and so I cannot make recommendations specifically for you. The exercises in this book worked for me. But you’ll want to see your doctor, physical therapist, or health care professional before doing any of these exercises to make sure they are suitable for your medical condition or circumstances.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ross F. Hoffman’s book will offer readers simple, effective exercises that, alongside guidance from medical professionals, are designed to help individuals regain physical strength and mental clarity throughout recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Back and Better: 37 Rapid Recovery Exercises I Use When Injured or Bedridden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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