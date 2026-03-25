Annie Hernandez’s New Book, "Creepy, Spooky, Weird Stories," is a Thrilling Collection of Twenty-One Dark Tales Exploring the Strange, Beautiful, and Unique
El Paso, TX, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Annie Hernandez has completed her most recent book, “Creepy, Spooky, Weird Stories”: a chilling series of twenty-one eerie tales, each blending a touch of the strange, a hint of beauty in one’s darkest nightmares, and the terror lurking within one’s most exquisite dreams.
“We read spooky stories because we like to be frightened while knowing that, if it gets too scary, we can always close the book,” writes Hernandez. “So sit back and relax. Don’t worry. That cracking noise you hear is just the house settling, and that soft fluttering is nothing more than the turn- ing of these pages. Those footsteps creeping up the stairs? Just your imagination. But if you hear a knock on your window and someone calling your name...you’re on your own.”
Published by Fulton Books, Annie Hernandez’s book is sure to captivate readers as they embark on a journey into the strange and spooky, weaving a gripping anthology that will delight fans of horror and the supernatural.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Creepy, Spooky, Weird Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“We read spooky stories because we like to be frightened while knowing that, if it gets too scary, we can always close the book,” writes Hernandez. “So sit back and relax. Don’t worry. That cracking noise you hear is just the house settling, and that soft fluttering is nothing more than the turn- ing of these pages. Those footsteps creeping up the stairs? Just your imagination. But if you hear a knock on your window and someone calling your name...you’re on your own.”
Published by Fulton Books, Annie Hernandez’s book is sure to captivate readers as they embark on a journey into the strange and spooky, weaving a gripping anthology that will delight fans of horror and the supernatural.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Creepy, Spooky, Weird Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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