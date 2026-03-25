Emily West’s Newly Released "Lenny Light Bulb Finds His Purpose" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Encourages Young Readers to Discover Their God-Given Purpose
“Lenny Light Bulb Finds His Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily West is an uplifting picture book that follows a curious light bulb on a journey to find meaning, ultimately learning that his purpose has been right where he belongs all along.
Arab, AL, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Lenny Light Bulb Finds His Purpose”: a charming and faith-centered children’s story that teaches the importance of identity, purpose, and trusting God’s plan. “Lenny Light Bulb Finds His Purpose” is the creation of published author, Emily West, a devoted mother of three and a faith-driven storyteller who is passionate about nurturing young hearts through Christian values. Drawing from her own spiritual journey, she writes uplifting stories that highlight God’s love, grace, and the beauty of His creation. She enjoys reading Bible stories with her children, volunteering at church, and spending time in prayer. Through her writing, Emily hopes to encourage children to grow in kindness, trust in God’s plan, and deepen their faith. She believes every story is a gift and aims to inspire young readers to embrace both faith and imagination.
West shares, “Lenny Light Bulb has only a glimpse of the vast world outside his window. His dream is to become a star, just like the ones he sees twinkling in the night sky. He gazes in awe at their dazzling beauty and brightness, wishing he could shine like them.
So Lenny sets off on a journey to follow his dream, meeting new friends along the way: Trixie Traffic Light, Lighthouse Larry, and Mary Moon. Each one shares their wisdom about the world, helping Lenny stay hopeful as he seeks his true purpose.
But when Lenny learns that he needs a special source to shine bright, he returns home feeling discouraged. Just when he feels like his journey has ended, Lenny discovers that he’s been shining all along—right where he was, in his lamp, surrounded by love and light, with a bigger purpose than he ever imagined.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily West’s new book delivers a gentle and encouraging message for children and families, reminding readers that even in moments of doubt, they are loved, valued, and created with purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Lenny Light Bulb Finds His Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lenny Light Bulb Finds His Purpose”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
West shares, “Lenny Light Bulb has only a glimpse of the vast world outside his window. His dream is to become a star, just like the ones he sees twinkling in the night sky. He gazes in awe at their dazzling beauty and brightness, wishing he could shine like them.
So Lenny sets off on a journey to follow his dream, meeting new friends along the way: Trixie Traffic Light, Lighthouse Larry, and Mary Moon. Each one shares their wisdom about the world, helping Lenny stay hopeful as he seeks his true purpose.
But when Lenny learns that he needs a special source to shine bright, he returns home feeling discouraged. Just when he feels like his journey has ended, Lenny discovers that he’s been shining all along—right where he was, in his lamp, surrounded by love and light, with a bigger purpose than he ever imagined.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily West’s new book delivers a gentle and encouraging message for children and families, reminding readers that even in moments of doubt, they are loved, valued, and created with purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Lenny Light Bulb Finds His Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lenny Light Bulb Finds His Purpose”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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