Camille T. Burgin’s Newly Released "In the Grey" is an Empowering Christian Guide to Finding Growth, Healing, and Clarity in Life’s Uncertain Seasons
“In the Grey: When Things Aren’t Black and White and You Are Waiting on an Answer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Camille T. Burgin is a faith-based, interactive guide designed to help readers navigate seasons of uncertainty with purpose.
Carterville, IL, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “In the Grey: When Things Aren’t Black and White and You Are Waiting on an Answer”: a transformative and practical roadmap for anyone navigating life’s in-between seasons. “In the Grey: When Things Aren’t Black and White and You Are Waiting on an Answer” is the creation of published author, Camille T. Burgin, a board-certified Christian mental health coach, lifelong learner, and creative who is passionate about helping others reach their God-given potential. A native of Hamilton, Ohio, she holds degrees from Ohio University and Talladega College and has been serving clients since 2020, guiding them through seasons of growth and uncertainty. Her debut book, In the Grey, explores navigating life’s in-between moments—those seasons of waiting when clarity feels distant and growth requires faith. Deeply committed to Christ, service, and social justice, Camille actively invests her time and talents into her church, community, and sisterhood. She currently resides in Southern Illinois, where she enjoys photography, travel, pickleball, and creative pursuits.
Burgin shares, “This book is designed to help you in navigating your time in the grey when things are not black and white. Often, life throws curveballs at us and leaves us waiting on answers. We frequently desire to get out of our situations faster than we can learn the lessons the situation will produce. This book will help you wait well while in the grey and emerge from situations better, not bitter. There are ten phases with journal prompts and note spaces. This will aid you as you work through each phase efficiently. This book will challenge you, your thought process, and how you view yourself.
I encourage you to revisit a phase or phases; you may be surprised at the growth from the last time, or maybe the lack of growth, which only lets you know you need a bit more work in this area. This is totally normal; you would be superhuman if you nailed all phases on the first try. Some may come easier than others. Again, the goals are to become better, in spite of your current circumstances, to reconnect with the truth of who you are, and to have some tools in your arsenal to combat those unwanted thoughts that creep into your mind to distort your reality.
Get ready to do some work! Watch it turn out for your good and His glory.
Look at the new thing I am going to do.
It is already happening. Don’t you see it?
I will make a road in the desert.
I will make rivers in the dry land. (Isaiah 43:19 ICB)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Camille T. Burgin’s new book offers hope, structure, and spiritual encouragement for anyone walking through a season of waiting.
Consumers can purchase “In the Grey: When Things Aren’t Black and White and You Are Waiting on an Answer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Grey: When Things Aren’t Black and White and You Are Waiting on an Answer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Burgin shares, “This book is designed to help you in navigating your time in the grey when things are not black and white. Often, life throws curveballs at us and leaves us waiting on answers. We frequently desire to get out of our situations faster than we can learn the lessons the situation will produce. This book will help you wait well while in the grey and emerge from situations better, not bitter. There are ten phases with journal prompts and note spaces. This will aid you as you work through each phase efficiently. This book will challenge you, your thought process, and how you view yourself.
I encourage you to revisit a phase or phases; you may be surprised at the growth from the last time, or maybe the lack of growth, which only lets you know you need a bit more work in this area. This is totally normal; you would be superhuman if you nailed all phases on the first try. Some may come easier than others. Again, the goals are to become better, in spite of your current circumstances, to reconnect with the truth of who you are, and to have some tools in your arsenal to combat those unwanted thoughts that creep into your mind to distort your reality.
Get ready to do some work! Watch it turn out for your good and His glory.
Look at the new thing I am going to do.
It is already happening. Don’t you see it?
I will make a road in the desert.
I will make rivers in the dry land. (Isaiah 43:19 ICB)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Camille T. Burgin’s new book offers hope, structure, and spiritual encouragement for anyone walking through a season of waiting.
Consumers can purchase “In the Grey: When Things Aren’t Black and White and You Are Waiting on an Answer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Grey: When Things Aren’t Black and White and You Are Waiting on an Answer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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