James D. Riley’s Newly Released "Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn: Essential Principles of Leadership" Explores the Transformative Power of Servant Leadership
“Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn: Essential Principles of Leadership” from Christian Faith Publishing author James D. Riley is an inspiring exploration of leadership grounded in service, encouraging readers to reflect on how acts of compassion, humility, and responsibility can transform both individuals and communities.
Greensboro, NC, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn: Essential Principles of Leadership”: an insightful and reflective guide to understanding leadership through the lens of service to others. “Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn: Essential Principles of Leadership” is the creation of published author, James D. Riley, formerly a professor and coordinator of student teachers at Manchester College in Indiana. He has been a college professor, classroom teacher, and college administrator. Previously, he headed the largest teacher education program in the United States at Eastern Michigan University. He has served as a full professor at three other institutions and as the Distinguished West Foundation Professor at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He has also taught courses by invitation at Syracuse University, the University of Delaware, the University of British Columbia, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Riley shares, “You have the job, the cars, the house, the family, the church, the pets—there aren’t enough hours in the day, days in the week, or months in the year to accomplish everything you need to do. This book is for you.
Or maybe you’re on the opposite end of the spectrum, struggling through each day as it achingly passes, moment by moment. This book is for you too.
Whether you have too much, just right, or not enough, Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn gently reminds us of the power, the joy, and the simplicity of service. Through inspiring stories and personal reflections, James Riley encourages us to begin a “lifelong and continuous journey toward learning and serving for the common good” in our everyday lives, whether we find ourselves harried or hurting or both.
Unlike many self-help methods, Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn does not call for action first. Rather, it asks us to ponder, to contemplate, and ultimately to live our lives well and fully. It explores the meaning of true service, the joy of true service, and the relationship between service and leadership. The principles are simple, encompassing the intellectual, emotional, and spiritual. But since the journey is long, Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn is light and easy to carry—both in our hands and in our hearts.
In the hustle-bustle, hurry-scurry of every waking minute, it’s easy to forget the little things that matter most. Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn is a book just in time for all of us.
“If you want to live a less-frenzied life, a better life, a life of meaning and fulfillment, let this book be the starting point. James Riley has taken concepts and philosophies we’ve all heard before in one place or another, and, true to the highest calling of an author, has made them real with personal stories that compel us to re-examine our own stories.”
-Janes A. Autry, author, The Servant Leader”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James D. Riley’s new book invites readers to rethink leadership through service, demonstrating how humility, compassion, and thoughtful reflection can guide individuals toward more meaningful lives and stronger communities.
Consumers can purchase “Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn: Essential Principles of Leadership” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn: Essential Principles of Leadership”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Riley shares, “You have the job, the cars, the house, the family, the church, the pets—there aren’t enough hours in the day, days in the week, or months in the year to accomplish everything you need to do. This book is for you.
Or maybe you’re on the opposite end of the spectrum, struggling through each day as it achingly passes, moment by moment. This book is for you too.
Whether you have too much, just right, or not enough, Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn gently reminds us of the power, the joy, and the simplicity of service. Through inspiring stories and personal reflections, James Riley encourages us to begin a “lifelong and continuous journey toward learning and serving for the common good” in our everyday lives, whether we find ourselves harried or hurting or both.
Unlike many self-help methods, Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn does not call for action first. Rather, it asks us to ponder, to contemplate, and ultimately to live our lives well and fully. It explores the meaning of true service, the joy of true service, and the relationship between service and leadership. The principles are simple, encompassing the intellectual, emotional, and spiritual. But since the journey is long, Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn is light and easy to carry—both in our hands and in our hearts.
In the hustle-bustle, hurry-scurry of every waking minute, it’s easy to forget the little things that matter most. Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn is a book just in time for all of us.
“If you want to live a less-frenzied life, a better life, a life of meaning and fulfillment, let this book be the starting point. James Riley has taken concepts and philosophies we’ve all heard before in one place or another, and, true to the highest calling of an author, has made them real with personal stories that compel us to re-examine our own stories.”
-Janes A. Autry, author, The Servant Leader”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James D. Riley’s new book invites readers to rethink leadership through service, demonstrating how humility, compassion, and thoughtful reflection can guide individuals toward more meaningful lives and stronger communities.
Consumers can purchase “Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn: Essential Principles of Leadership” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Learning to Serve, Serving to Learn: Essential Principles of Leadership”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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