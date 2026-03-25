Cheryl Fisher’s Newly Released "Choose Your Hard" is an Empowering Guide to Building Resilience, Clarity, and Purposeful Growth Through Life’s Challenges
“Choose Your Hard: The Power of Intentional Struggle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Fisher is a practical and compassionate guide that helps readers transform unavoidable life struggles into intentional steps toward strength, healing, and personal growth.
Fayetteville, NC, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Choose Your Hard: The Power of Intentional Struggle”: an insightful and motivating exploration of how choosing meaningful challenges can lead to lasting personal transformation. “Choose Your Hard: The Power of Intentional Struggle” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Fisher, dual-certified family and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with more than twenty years of healthcare experience. Drawing from both her clinical work and personal journey, she encourages others to face life’s challenges with intention and resilience. In her writing and practice, she shares practical tools to help people navigate difficulties with clarity, courage, and compassion, turning struggle into an opportunity for growth.
Fisher shares, “Life is full of hard choices—staying stuck or taking a risk, setting boundaries or people-pleasing, facing discomfort or avoiding growth. In Choose Your Hard: The Power of Intentional Struggle, dual-certified nurse practitioner Cheryl Fisher offers a powerful reframe: What if the struggle itself is the path to strength?
Drawing from over twenty years of clinical experience and her own personal challenges, Cheryl guides readers through practical tools for embracing discomfort with purpose. With warmth, honesty, and compassion, she shows that while pain is inevitable, staying stuck is optional.
Whether you’re battling burnout, navigating relationships, or simply trying to find peace in a chaotic world, this book will help you build the emotional resilience and mental clarity to choose your hard—and live a life aligned with your values.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Fisher’s new book offers a thoughtful roadmap for anyone seeking emotional clarity, resilience, and the courage to grow through life’s inevitable challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Choose Your Hard: The Power of Intentional Struggle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Choose Your Hard: The Power of Intentional Struggle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fisher shares, “Life is full of hard choices—staying stuck or taking a risk, setting boundaries or people-pleasing, facing discomfort or avoiding growth. In Choose Your Hard: The Power of Intentional Struggle, dual-certified nurse practitioner Cheryl Fisher offers a powerful reframe: What if the struggle itself is the path to strength?
Drawing from over twenty years of clinical experience and her own personal challenges, Cheryl guides readers through practical tools for embracing discomfort with purpose. With warmth, honesty, and compassion, she shows that while pain is inevitable, staying stuck is optional.
Whether you’re battling burnout, navigating relationships, or simply trying to find peace in a chaotic world, this book will help you build the emotional resilience and mental clarity to choose your hard—and live a life aligned with your values.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Fisher’s new book offers a thoughtful roadmap for anyone seeking emotional clarity, resilience, and the courage to grow through life’s inevitable challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Choose Your Hard: The Power of Intentional Struggle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Choose Your Hard: The Power of Intentional Struggle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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