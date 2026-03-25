Alla Esther Levy, EIS, MSH, UCC’s Newly Released “LEVEL of CRAZY” is a Bold, Playful Guide to Emotional Intelligence and Reclaiming Peace, Purpose, and Personal Power

“LEVEL of CRAZY: LIKE AN A**HOLE EVERYBODY HAS ONE! A lighthearted guide to navigating life. Learn why millions are embracing Emotional Intelligence” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alla Esther Levy, EIS, MSH, UCC is an empowering and humorous self-help guide that teaches readers how to recognize emotional patterns, transform chaos into clarity, and build a more balanced and fulfilled life.