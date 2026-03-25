Alla Esther Levy, EIS, MSH, UCC’s Newly Released “LEVEL of CRAZY” is a Bold, Playful Guide to Emotional Intelligence and Reclaiming Peace, Purpose, and Personal Power
“LEVEL of CRAZY: LIKE AN A**HOLE EVERYBODY HAS ONE! A lighthearted guide to navigating life. Learn why millions are embracing Emotional Intelligence” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alla Esther Levy, EIS, MSH, UCC is an empowering and humorous self-help guide that teaches readers how to recognize emotional patterns, transform chaos into clarity, and build a more balanced and fulfilled life.
Dania Beach, FL, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “LEVEL of CRAZY: LIKE AN A**HOLE EVERYBODY HAS ONE! A lighthearted guide to navigating life. Learn why millions are embracing Emotional Intelligence”: a candid, courageous, and entertaining roadmap to emotional mastery and inner freedom. “LEVEL of CRAZY: LIKE AN A**HOLE EVERYBODY HAS ONE! A lighthearted guide to navigating life. Learn why millions are embracing Emotional Intelligence” is the creation of published author, Alla Esther Levy, EIS, MSH, UCC, a Certified Emotional Intelligence Specialist, Minister of Spiritual Healing, and Undercover Comedian with more than twenty years of experience in health, wellness, and leadership development. A former president of the Holistic Chamber of Commerce in Fort Lauderdale, she is a speaker, writer, and founder of eieqinstitute.com, a platform devoted to emotional intelligence. Known for her lighthearted concept of “managing your level of crazy with EQ,” Esther encourages greater self-awareness and emotional balance across personal, holistic, and business settings.
Since 2019, she has worked with Florida Balance Centers and Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine, where she also met her life partner, Tom. Together, they provide integrative healing for patients dealing with vertigo, balance disorders, and pain, blending functional movement, nutrition, acupuncture, and emotional health techniques to foster transformation and well-being.
Levy shares, “It all started when Esther realized she had a level of crazy, and like an asshole, everybody has one! She is a woman twice divorced who was born and immigrated to the USA in 1980 from Kiev, which was part of the Soviet Union at the time of her birth. Dealing with perimenopause and Immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) a previously diagnosed autoimmune condition, surviving the daily grind in a world full of the duality of the duality of light and darkness, she could relate to so many others trying to manage their level of crazy.
Esther realized we have two kinds of crazy within us! In this book, Esther is focused on how to transform the reactive crazy (RC)™ which is anything that disrupts our internal peace, disconnecting us from our best selves and others, causing us a life of chaos and drama to proactive crazy (PC)™ which has us experience more joy and happiness! In 2016, at a Tony Robbins conference, while learning how to walk on fire so she could overcome her deepest fears and doubts she first heard the concept of emotional intelligence (EI) and emotional quotient (EQ). She realized this information was her key to recognize and manage her own level of crazy, and if it could help her, it could probably help so many others. This led her on a journey to share how to optimize our emotional intelligence so we can create a life we love rather than a life we hide from.
Warning: This book is not for the weakhearted. It has deep and profound content within it. It is for the open-minded and strong-willed fighting for what’s right and true using a real, practical, and playful approach. If you are brave enough and ready to go, Esther invites you on this most profound journey. Be warned that results could be a successful and a more fulfilled life!
Be warned the results could be…
· personal growth and development,
· optimal health and wellness,
· fulfilling relationships,
· purposeful and prosperous career,
· spiritual connection to self and others,
· overall balance and peach of mind.
“Level of Crazy is single handedly one of the best books I’ve ever read. EQ is where it’s at and Esther does a phenomenal job in explaining it. Highly recommend it!!!”
Chris Cambas, MA, LMFT, Certified Gottman Therapist Founder-CEO National Marriage Seminars|CoupleStrong|The Practice Startup
See you on the other side!!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alla Esther Levy, EIS, MSH, UCC’s new book challenges readers to laugh, reflect, and rise above emotional chaos, offering a transformative path toward clarity, confidence, and connection.
Consumers can purchase “LEVEL of CRAZY: LIKE AN A**HOLE EVERYBODY HAS ONE! A lighthearted guide to navigating life. Learn why millions are embracing Emotional Intelligence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LEVEL of CRAZY: LIKE AN A**HOLE EVERYBODY HAS ONE! A lighthearted guide to navigating life. Learn why millions are embracing Emotional Intelligence”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Since 2019, she has worked with Florida Balance Centers and Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine, where she also met her life partner, Tom. Together, they provide integrative healing for patients dealing with vertigo, balance disorders, and pain, blending functional movement, nutrition, acupuncture, and emotional health techniques to foster transformation and well-being.
Levy shares, “It all started when Esther realized she had a level of crazy, and like an asshole, everybody has one! She is a woman twice divorced who was born and immigrated to the USA in 1980 from Kiev, which was part of the Soviet Union at the time of her birth. Dealing with perimenopause and Immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) a previously diagnosed autoimmune condition, surviving the daily grind in a world full of the duality of the duality of light and darkness, she could relate to so many others trying to manage their level of crazy.
Esther realized we have two kinds of crazy within us! In this book, Esther is focused on how to transform the reactive crazy (RC)™ which is anything that disrupts our internal peace, disconnecting us from our best selves and others, causing us a life of chaos and drama to proactive crazy (PC)™ which has us experience more joy and happiness! In 2016, at a Tony Robbins conference, while learning how to walk on fire so she could overcome her deepest fears and doubts she first heard the concept of emotional intelligence (EI) and emotional quotient (EQ). She realized this information was her key to recognize and manage her own level of crazy, and if it could help her, it could probably help so many others. This led her on a journey to share how to optimize our emotional intelligence so we can create a life we love rather than a life we hide from.
Warning: This book is not for the weakhearted. It has deep and profound content within it. It is for the open-minded and strong-willed fighting for what’s right and true using a real, practical, and playful approach. If you are brave enough and ready to go, Esther invites you on this most profound journey. Be warned that results could be a successful and a more fulfilled life!
Be warned the results could be…
· personal growth and development,
· optimal health and wellness,
· fulfilling relationships,
· purposeful and prosperous career,
· spiritual connection to self and others,
· overall balance and peach of mind.
“Level of Crazy is single handedly one of the best books I’ve ever read. EQ is where it’s at and Esther does a phenomenal job in explaining it. Highly recommend it!!!”
Chris Cambas, MA, LMFT, Certified Gottman Therapist Founder-CEO National Marriage Seminars|CoupleStrong|The Practice Startup
See you on the other side!!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alla Esther Levy, EIS, MSH, UCC’s new book challenges readers to laugh, reflect, and rise above emotional chaos, offering a transformative path toward clarity, confidence, and connection.
Consumers can purchase “LEVEL of CRAZY: LIKE AN A**HOLE EVERYBODY HAS ONE! A lighthearted guide to navigating life. Learn why millions are embracing Emotional Intelligence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LEVEL of CRAZY: LIKE AN A**HOLE EVERYBODY HAS ONE! A lighthearted guide to navigating life. Learn why millions are embracing Emotional Intelligence”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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