White-Label DSP Asterio Launches Advanced Retargeting Functionality Powered by Tracker-Based Automation
Asteriosoft, an leading AdTech company in DSP solutions, today announced the launch of its new retargeting functionality for Asterio Demand Side Platform. New feature enables seamless audience list management and rule-based optimization for improved campaign performance.
New York, NY, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This new capability allows advertisers to build, manage, and automatically update retargeting audiences with unprecedented efficiency. By leveraging Asteriosoft’s internal tracking technology, audience lists are dynamically refilled in real time based on customizable rules defined by platform users.
Unlike traditional retargeting approaches that require manual updates and fragmented data workflows, Asteriosoft’s solution ensures that audience segments remain fresh, accurate, and performance-driven without additional operational overhead.
Key features of the new retargeting functionality include:
Tracker-Based Audience Building: Create retargeting lists using precise data collected through Asteriosoft’s tracking infrastructure.
Automatic List Refill: Audience lists are continuously updated as new users meet defined criteria.
Rule-Based Segmentation: Apply flexible rules to control how users enter and exit retargeting segments.
“This launch marks an important step in our mission to simplify and enhance programmatic advertising,” said Tanya Anoykina, COO of Asteriosoft. “By automating retargeting workflows and giving users full control through flexible rules, we empower our clients to focus on strategy while the platform handles execution.”
The new retargeting functionality is fully integrated into the Asterio DSP and is available to all platform users starting today. More information is available on our website.
About Asteriosoft
Asteriosoft is a leading AdTech company building next-generation programmatic infrastructure, helping advertisers and publishers maximize revenue through intelligent automation, contextual targeting, and scalable backend solutions.
Asterio.ai is a white-label programmatic advertising platform that uses AI to optimize every ad impression in real time, turning data into measurable performance across channels. It provides scalable solutions such as DSP, SSP, and Ad Server capabilities, enabling businesses to launch and manage their own full-stack AdTech infrastructure.
Unlike traditional retargeting approaches that require manual updates and fragmented data workflows, Asteriosoft’s solution ensures that audience segments remain fresh, accurate, and performance-driven without additional operational overhead.
Key features of the new retargeting functionality include:
Tracker-Based Audience Building: Create retargeting lists using precise data collected through Asteriosoft’s tracking infrastructure.
Automatic List Refill: Audience lists are continuously updated as new users meet defined criteria.
Rule-Based Segmentation: Apply flexible rules to control how users enter and exit retargeting segments.
“This launch marks an important step in our mission to simplify and enhance programmatic advertising,” said Tanya Anoykina, COO of Asteriosoft. “By automating retargeting workflows and giving users full control through flexible rules, we empower our clients to focus on strategy while the platform handles execution.”
The new retargeting functionality is fully integrated into the Asterio DSP and is available to all platform users starting today. More information is available on our website.
About Asteriosoft
Asteriosoft is a leading AdTech company building next-generation programmatic infrastructure, helping advertisers and publishers maximize revenue through intelligent automation, contextual targeting, and scalable backend solutions.
Asterio.ai is a white-label programmatic advertising platform that uses AI to optimize every ad impression in real time, turning data into measurable performance across channels. It provides scalable solutions such as DSP, SSP, and Ad Server capabilities, enabling businesses to launch and manage their own full-stack AdTech infrastructure.
Contact
AsteriosoftContact
Anastasiya Zemlyanskaya
+38268224906
www.asteriosoft.com
Anastasiya Zemlyanskaya
+38268224906
www.asteriosoft.com
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