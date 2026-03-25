Jacqueline Radford’s Newly Released "Out of the Ashes of Someone Else’s Choices" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Healing, and Personal Restoration Through God’s Grace
“Out of the Ashes of Someone Else’s Choices” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline Radford is a deeply personal reflection on overcoming trauma, reclaiming identity, and finding freedom and healing through faith in Christ.
Saint Marys, GA, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Ashes of Someone Else’s Choices”: a heartfelt and inspiring personal testimony of resilience, healing, and spiritual restoration. “Out of the Ashes of Someone Else’s Choices” is the creation of published author, Jacqueline Radford, a wife, mother, mental health coach, and Navy veteran whose life is centered on her faith and love for Jesus Christ. Her Christian walk has always guided her commitment to caring for others and honoring the sacrifice Christ made. She strives to be a compassionate listener and a source of encouragement, living out her purpose to be the light God calls believers to be.
Jacqueline has been married to her husband, Virgil L. Radford Jr., for twenty-eight years. Together they have two sons, Virgil L. Radford III and Nathaniel L. Radford. She resides in St. Marys, Georgia.
Radford shares, “The choice to live beyond the circumstances that you may find yourself facing can lead you on a path to the freedom that God wants us to freely have. This book is about allowing you to face your past to have the freedom to live your future. The dynamics of family structure can be of great influence. When you’re called by God to be the generational curse breaker, you find that some choices aren’t as easy to make; they are sometimes made for you. This book is for those who have made—or are seeking to make—the choice to live as God has ordained from the beginning. Your inner child is waiting to grow up; dare to choose you. Let go, and be free to be awed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Radford’s new book offers readers an honest and faith-filled account of confronting painful past experiences while discovering hope, restoration, and renewed purpose through a relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Ashes of Someone Else’s Choices” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Ashes of Someone Else’s Choices”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jacqueline has been married to her husband, Virgil L. Radford Jr., for twenty-eight years. Together they have two sons, Virgil L. Radford III and Nathaniel L. Radford. She resides in St. Marys, Georgia.
Radford shares, “The choice to live beyond the circumstances that you may find yourself facing can lead you on a path to the freedom that God wants us to freely have. This book is about allowing you to face your past to have the freedom to live your future. The dynamics of family structure can be of great influence. When you’re called by God to be the generational curse breaker, you find that some choices aren’t as easy to make; they are sometimes made for you. This book is for those who have made—or are seeking to make—the choice to live as God has ordained from the beginning. Your inner child is waiting to grow up; dare to choose you. Let go, and be free to be awed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Radford’s new book offers readers an honest and faith-filled account of confronting painful past experiences while discovering hope, restoration, and renewed purpose through a relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Ashes of Someone Else’s Choices” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Ashes of Someone Else’s Choices”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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