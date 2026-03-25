Adré Grant’s Newly Released "Elements of Encouragment" is a Faith-Centered Collection of Inspirational Reflections and Poems That Uplift and Strengthen Readers
“Elements of Encouragment” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adré Grant is a heartfelt collection of devotional writings and poems designed to inspire hope, reinforce faith, and remind readers of God’s presence through life’s challenges.
Tuskegee, AL, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Elements of Encouragment”: spiritually uplifting compilation of reflections, prayers, and poems centered on faith, perseverance, and trust in God. “Elements of Encouragment” is the creation of published author, Adré Grant, a fifty-four-year-old mother of two sons, DeAngelo and Quaylon. She was raised and educated in Tuskegee, Alabama, and later earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. Adre’ believes that while life is not always easy, all things are possible through prayer and faith. She encourages others to remain hopeful and stay encouraged—because some dreams really do come true.
Grant shares, “It’s written in the Bible that we’ll have trials and tribulations, but also that we are to hold fast to our faith without wavering, and the God who promised is faithful. I hope that readers are inspired, uplifted, and encouraged by the writings therein, all written and shared solely for that very purpose. Thank you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adré Grant’s new book provides readers with an accessible and heartfelt source of daily inspiration, encouraging them to remain steadfast in faith and confident in God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “Elements of Encouragment” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Elements of Encouragment”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Grant shares, “It’s written in the Bible that we’ll have trials and tribulations, but also that we are to hold fast to our faith without wavering, and the God who promised is faithful. I hope that readers are inspired, uplifted, and encouraged by the writings therein, all written and shared solely for that very purpose. Thank you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adré Grant’s new book provides readers with an accessible and heartfelt source of daily inspiration, encouraging them to remain steadfast in faith and confident in God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “Elements of Encouragment” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Elements of Encouragment”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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