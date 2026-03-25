Papa E’s Newly Released "Things to See with Papa E" is a Delightful Narrative That Sparks Curiosity and Encourages Young Readers to Explore the Wonders of the World
“Things to See with Papa E” from Christian Faith Publishing author Papa E is a charming and engaging children’s book designed to capture a child’s attention through short, thoughtful narratives that celebrate everyday sights and experiences.
New York, NY, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Things to See with Papa E”: a warm and engaging children’s book that invites young readers to slow down, look around, and appreciate the beauty found in everyday moments. “Things to See with Papa E” is the creation of published author, Papa E, who has had a great curiosity about everything in this world, from his childhood to being a great-grandfather today. It has provided the background and desire to pursue several careers in engineering, management, and consulting, as well as being a substitute teacher for intermediate and elementary students.
Papa E shares, “Things to See with Papa E books are presented to excite your child at seeing and appreciating everything around them. Children are curious and want to know more about everything, but attention and focus can be a challenge. Papa E books present short narratives about amazing things we all see but often take for granted.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Papa E’s new book offers families a meaningful and enjoyable way to explore everyday discoveries together.
Consumers can purchase “Things to See with Papa E” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Things to See with Papa E”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Papa E shares, “Things to See with Papa E books are presented to excite your child at seeing and appreciating everything around them. Children are curious and want to know more about everything, but attention and focus can be a challenge. Papa E books present short narratives about amazing things we all see but often take for granted.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Papa E’s new book offers families a meaningful and enjoyable way to explore everyday discoveries together.
Consumers can purchase “Things to See with Papa E” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Things to See with Papa E”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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