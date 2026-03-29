Zenius Corporation Expands GSA Schedule with Addition of SINs 541611 and 541690
Leesburg, VA, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zenius Corporation, a HUBZone-certified, minority-owned small, disadvantaged business, is pleased to announce the addition of two new Special Item Numbers (SINs), 541611 and 541690, to its General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) #47QTCA20D00CC.
These SIN additions expand Zenius Corporation’s ability to deliver its established portfolio of consulting and technology services to federal agencies through the GSA Schedule. Zenius has a proven track record supporting federal civilian and defense clients in areas including digital transformation, grant management, IT modernization, and enterprise systems integration.
SIN 541611 enables Zenius to expand its support to agencies through management and financial consulting, acquisition, grant management, and program management services. Meanwhile, SIN 541690 enhances access to Zenius's technical consulting and advisory capabilities.
“Zenius has long delivered mission-focused solutions across strategic planning, digital transformation, and systems integration,” said Prasanna Amitabh. “The addition of these SINs enhances how our federal partners can access our existing capabilities through the GSA Schedule.”
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate, and deliver top value to our customers. Zenius Corporation offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including IT assessment and optimization, application portfolio rationalization, emerging technologies such as AI/ML/RPA, and system development and integration, helping agencies modernize operations and enhance mission outcomes.
For more information about Zenius Corporation’s services under its GSA Schedule, please contact:
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
pamitabh@zeniuscorp.com
703-593-3471
These SIN additions expand Zenius Corporation’s ability to deliver its established portfolio of consulting and technology services to federal agencies through the GSA Schedule. Zenius has a proven track record supporting federal civilian and defense clients in areas including digital transformation, grant management, IT modernization, and enterprise systems integration.
SIN 541611 enables Zenius to expand its support to agencies through management and financial consulting, acquisition, grant management, and program management services. Meanwhile, SIN 541690 enhances access to Zenius's technical consulting and advisory capabilities.
“Zenius has long delivered mission-focused solutions across strategic planning, digital transformation, and systems integration,” said Prasanna Amitabh. “The addition of these SINs enhances how our federal partners can access our existing capabilities through the GSA Schedule.”
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate, and deliver top value to our customers. Zenius Corporation offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including IT assessment and optimization, application portfolio rationalization, emerging technologies such as AI/ML/RPA, and system development and integration, helping agencies modernize operations and enhance mission outcomes.
For more information about Zenius Corporation’s services under its GSA Schedule, please contact:
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
pamitabh@zeniuscorp.com
703-593-3471
Contact
Zenius CorporationContact
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
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