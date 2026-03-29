Ship Overseas Inc. Launches Secure-Buy Service to Protect International Vehicle Buyers
Ship Overseas Inc. has launched its new Secure-Buy service page to protect international buyers from private-seller scams. The service verifies seller legitimacy, inspects vehicles before export, and ensures documentation accuracy. The initiative addresses rising fraud concerns among high-value overseas buyers and strengthens Ship Overseas Inc.’s commitment to secure global shipping.
San Diego, CA, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc., founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, announces the launch of its new “Secure-Buy” service page designed to protect international buyers from private-seller scams. The company provides international shipping services for vehicles and heavy machinery, supporting global clients with secure and efficient logistics solutions.
The new Secure-Buy page offers a structured process for verifying vehicles purchased from private sellers in the United States before they are shipped overseas. This initiative responds to rising concerns among high-value international buyers who face increased risk when purchasing vehicles sight unseen. The service positions Ship Overseas Inc. as the only carrier that formally vets a vehicle before it leaves the country.
Through Secure-Buy, Ship Overseas Inc. confirms seller legitimacy, inspects the vehicle at pickup, documents its condition, and ensures all paperwork is valid before export. These steps are designed to reduce fraud exposure for international customers. The company continues to support buyers with ground pickup transportation across the United States, complete door-to-door or port-to-port service, and full handling of port documentation and customs clearance.
“Many international buyers are hesitant to purchase from private sellers due to the risk of fraud. Secure-Buy gives them confidence by verifying the vehicle before it ever reaches the port. Our goal is to protect customers and ensure a safe, transparent transaction,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc.
Ship Overseas Inc. reports a growing number of inquiries from buyers seeking fraud protection services, with early adoption of Secure-Buy showing strong engagement. The company notes that high-value buyers, particularly those purchasing classic cars, luxury vehicles, and specialty models, are driving demand for enhanced verification and documentation support.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc. is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc. delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
The new Secure-Buy page offers a structured process for verifying vehicles purchased from private sellers in the United States before they are shipped overseas. This initiative responds to rising concerns among high-value international buyers who face increased risk when purchasing vehicles sight unseen. The service positions Ship Overseas Inc. as the only carrier that formally vets a vehicle before it leaves the country.
Through Secure-Buy, Ship Overseas Inc. confirms seller legitimacy, inspects the vehicle at pickup, documents its condition, and ensures all paperwork is valid before export. These steps are designed to reduce fraud exposure for international customers. The company continues to support buyers with ground pickup transportation across the United States, complete door-to-door or port-to-port service, and full handling of port documentation and customs clearance.
“Many international buyers are hesitant to purchase from private sellers due to the risk of fraud. Secure-Buy gives them confidence by verifying the vehicle before it ever reaches the port. Our goal is to protect customers and ensure a safe, transparent transaction,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc.
Ship Overseas Inc. reports a growing number of inquiries from buyers seeking fraud protection services, with early adoption of Secure-Buy showing strong engagement. The company notes that high-value buyers, particularly those purchasing classic cars, luxury vehicles, and specialty models, are driving demand for enhanced verification and documentation support.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc. is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc. delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
Contact
Ship OverseasContact
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
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