VRC Enters Private Buyouts
Verma Research Capital LLC is a Milwaukee-based investment firm founded by Divyanshu Verma that operates a forward-tested quantitative trading and value equity programme and has now entered private buyouts with the launch of VRC Buyout Fund, L.P., targeting $50 million in committed capital for distressed asset acquisitions globally.
Milwaukee, WI, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verma Research Capital LLC today announced the formation of VRC Buyout Fund, L.P., a multi-strategy, multi-sector global private equity vehicle focused on acquiring and restructuring financially distressed businesses. The fund reflects the firm’s expansion into control-oriented investments alongside its existing quantitative and public markets strategies.
The investment approach centers on identifying businesses trading at discounts to intrinsic value due to temporary and solvable challenges, rather than structural decline. Post-acquisition, the fund applies a structured operational framework focused on stabilization, efficiency improvement, and long-term value creation. Exit pathways include strategic sales, secondary buyouts, or public market listings, depending on market conditions and company readiness.
Each investment is expected to involve meaningful ownership participation, active governance, and board-level oversight, enabling direct involvement in operational and strategic decision-making. The strategy emphasizes disciplined entry pricing, capital preservation, and operational engagement across sectors and geographies.
The launch builds on Verma Research Capital’s existing foundation in quantitative trading and value-oriented investing. Since 2025, the firm has operated across systematic strategies and concentrated public equity portfolios, and is now extending its analytical framework into private market opportunities.
The investment approach centers on identifying businesses trading at discounts to intrinsic value due to temporary and solvable challenges, rather than structural decline. Post-acquisition, the fund applies a structured operational framework focused on stabilization, efficiency improvement, and long-term value creation. Exit pathways include strategic sales, secondary buyouts, or public market listings, depending on market conditions and company readiness.
Each investment is expected to involve meaningful ownership participation, active governance, and board-level oversight, enabling direct involvement in operational and strategic decision-making. The strategy emphasizes disciplined entry pricing, capital preservation, and operational engagement across sectors and geographies.
The launch builds on Verma Research Capital’s existing foundation in quantitative trading and value-oriented investing. Since 2025, the firm has operated across systematic strategies and concentrated public equity portfolios, and is now extending its analytical framework into private market opportunities.
Contact
Verma Research Capital LLCContact
Divyanshu Verma
312-554-9468
vermaresearch.com
Divyanshu Verma
312-554-9468
vermaresearch.com
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