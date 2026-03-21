Atlanta Beauty Entrepreneur Janice Romero Announces Sale of Power Up Nutrition to Focus on Expanding Cosmetic Tattoo Services
Atlanta, GA, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Janice Romero, a respected beauty entrepreneur based in Atlanta, has announced the sale of her smoothie bar, Power Up Nutrition, located inside LA Fitness. This strategic move allows Romero to fully dedicate her time and energy to expanding her growing portfolio of beauty services and pursuing new business opportunities within the industry.
Romero, who has been a cosmetic tattoo artist since 2015, has built a strong reputation specializing in brow services. Over the years, her permanent makeup salon, XO Beauty, has remained committed to innovation and excellence, consistently evolving with the latest techniques and trends in the beauty space.
In 2026, Romero is once again positioning herself at the forefront of the industry with the introduction of a new, cutting-edge service: Hair Fiber Tattoo. As the first artist to offer this service in Atlanta, she is bringing a groundbreaking solution to clients seeking advanced cosmetic enhancements.
The Hair Fiber Tattoo is designed to add density for clients experiencing low to moderate levels of hair loss. The process involves implanting tiny “specks” of pigment that closely resemble natural hair roots, strategically placed in between the client’s existing hair to create the appearance of fuller, thicker hair. Unlike similar tattoo procedures such as Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP), the Hair Fiber Tattoo does not require clients to shave their head or commit to hours of tattooing across multiple sessions. Instead, the treatment is quick, easy, and virtually painless—making it an ideal option for individuals looking to achieve the “hair fiber” fuller-hair look with results that can last up to 1–2 years.
Romero’s entrepreneurial journey reflects a pattern of early adoption and leadership. Nearly a decade ago, she was among the first microblading artists in Atlanta, helping to pioneer what would become one of the most sought-after beauty services in the region. Today, she continues that legacy by introducing innovative treatments that meet the evolving needs of her clientele.
In addition to expanding her service offerings, Romero is actively working with local officials to bring further growth to the community. She has been involved in efforts to amend an ordinance within the City of Chamblee, a key step toward opening her new salon later this year.
“This next chapter is about growth, innovation, and creating a space where I can offer the most advanced services available,” said Romero. “Selling Power Up Nutrition allows me to fully focus on my passion for beauty and continue leading with new techniques like Hair Fiber Tattoo.”
With her upcoming salon launch and continued commitment to innovation, Janice Romero remains a driving force in Atlanta’s beauty industry.
Romero, who has been a cosmetic tattoo artist since 2015, has built a strong reputation specializing in brow services. Over the years, her permanent makeup salon, XO Beauty, has remained committed to innovation and excellence, consistently evolving with the latest techniques and trends in the beauty space.
In 2026, Romero is once again positioning herself at the forefront of the industry with the introduction of a new, cutting-edge service: Hair Fiber Tattoo. As the first artist to offer this service in Atlanta, she is bringing a groundbreaking solution to clients seeking advanced cosmetic enhancements.
The Hair Fiber Tattoo is designed to add density for clients experiencing low to moderate levels of hair loss. The process involves implanting tiny “specks” of pigment that closely resemble natural hair roots, strategically placed in between the client’s existing hair to create the appearance of fuller, thicker hair. Unlike similar tattoo procedures such as Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP), the Hair Fiber Tattoo does not require clients to shave their head or commit to hours of tattooing across multiple sessions. Instead, the treatment is quick, easy, and virtually painless—making it an ideal option for individuals looking to achieve the “hair fiber” fuller-hair look with results that can last up to 1–2 years.
Romero’s entrepreneurial journey reflects a pattern of early adoption and leadership. Nearly a decade ago, she was among the first microblading artists in Atlanta, helping to pioneer what would become one of the most sought-after beauty services in the region. Today, she continues that legacy by introducing innovative treatments that meet the evolving needs of her clientele.
In addition to expanding her service offerings, Romero is actively working with local officials to bring further growth to the community. She has been involved in efforts to amend an ordinance within the City of Chamblee, a key step toward opening her new salon later this year.
“This next chapter is about growth, innovation, and creating a space where I can offer the most advanced services available,” said Romero. “Selling Power Up Nutrition allows me to fully focus on my passion for beauty and continue leading with new techniques like Hair Fiber Tattoo.”
With her upcoming salon launch and continued commitment to innovation, Janice Romero remains a driving force in Atlanta’s beauty industry.
Contact
Janice RomeroContact
404-557-4220
xobeautyandbrows.com
404-557-4220
xobeautyandbrows.com
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