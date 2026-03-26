Payton J.e Israel’s Newly Released "The Journey to Freedom" is a Gripping and Heartfelt Coming-of-Age Memoir of Resilience and Self-Discovery
“The Journey to Freedom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Payton J.E Israel is a powerful and emotionally charged narrative that follows a young girl’s struggle through trauma, abandonment, and adversity as she fights to reclaim her worth. Israel delivers a deeply personal story meant to encourage others who are overcoming their own battles.
New York, NY, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey to Freedom”: a raw and inspiring true-to-life account of one young woman’s determination to rise above hardship and heal from a painful past. “The Journey to Freedom” is the creation of published author, Payton J.E Israel.
Payton J.E Israel shares, “The Journey to Freedom is a raw and deep story about a girl who fights day in and day out and her yearning for her parents’ love. Jade finds herself alone and desperate for someone to care. As Jade continues to grow, she finds that family isn’t always blood. It’s the people who stick by your side and love you for you. Despite the battles you face in life, just remember, they don’t determine who you are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Payton J.E Israel’s new book is a courageous testimony that shines a light on survival, healing, and the strength it takes to break generational cycles. Readers will experience Jade’s heartbreak, hope, and triumph as she discovers her voice, her faith, and ultimately her freedom.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey to Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey to Freedom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Payton J.E Israel shares, “The Journey to Freedom is a raw and deep story about a girl who fights day in and day out and her yearning for her parents’ love. Jade finds herself alone and desperate for someone to care. As Jade continues to grow, she finds that family isn’t always blood. It’s the people who stick by your side and love you for you. Despite the battles you face in life, just remember, they don’t determine who you are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Payton J.E Israel’s new book is a courageous testimony that shines a light on survival, healing, and the strength it takes to break generational cycles. Readers will experience Jade’s heartbreak, hope, and triumph as she discovers her voice, her faith, and ultimately her freedom.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey to Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey to Freedom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories