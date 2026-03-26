Payton J.e Israel’s Newly Released "The Journey to Freedom" is a Gripping and Heartfelt Coming-of-Age Memoir of Resilience and Self-Discovery

“The Journey to Freedom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Payton J.E Israel is a powerful and emotionally charged narrative that follows a young girl’s struggle through trauma, abandonment, and adversity as she fights to reclaim her worth. Israel delivers a deeply personal story meant to encourage others who are overcoming their own battles.