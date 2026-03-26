Michael Franklin’s Newly Released "Gay or Not" is a Faith-Based Exploration of Scripture Addressing Cultural Questions Through a Biblical Lens
“Gay or Not” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Franklin is a devotional-style work that examines what Scripture teaches on contemporary cultural issues, inviting readers to reflect on faith, truth, and God’s love through a biblical framework.
Conover, NC, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Gay or Not”: a direct and Scripture-centered exploration of faith, culture, and biblical teaching. “Gay or Not” is the creation of published author, Michael Franklin.
Franklin shares, “President Obama praised them. The whole United States applauded them. if you say something against them you will find yourself in Court. But what are the pastors saying about them because you don't hear them saying anything against them for fear of being in court in front of a judge. The word of God does say a lot about it. In this book the scriptures will be opened to you about what God says about being gay, transgender and or lesbian. The truth will set you free. Enjoy”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Franklin’s new book invites readers to engage thoughtfully with Scripture, encouraging reflection on God’s Word and its role in navigating modern cultural conversations through a Christian worldview.
Consumers can purchase “Gay or Not” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gay or Not”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Franklin shares, “President Obama praised them. The whole United States applauded them. if you say something against them you will find yourself in Court. But what are the pastors saying about them because you don't hear them saying anything against them for fear of being in court in front of a judge. The word of God does say a lot about it. In this book the scriptures will be opened to you about what God says about being gay, transgender and or lesbian. The truth will set you free. Enjoy”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Franklin’s new book invites readers to engage thoughtfully with Scripture, encouraging reflection on God’s Word and its role in navigating modern cultural conversations through a Christian worldview.
Consumers can purchase “Gay or Not” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gay or Not”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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