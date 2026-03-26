Rowdy Dubois Ballard’s Newly Released "Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers" is a Spiritually Enriching Work That Invites Readers Into a Deeper, More Intimate Walk with God
“Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rowdy DuBois Ballard is an inspiring collection that explores a higher dimension of faith, encouraging readers to experience God’s presence, power, and intimacy through real-life encounters and spiritual insight.
Austin, TX, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers”: a faith-filled exploration of personal encounters with God that reveal the beauty and depth of a true spiritual relationship. “Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers” is the creation of published author, Rowdy DuBois Ballard, who was born in the Appalachian Mountains of New York and spent much of his youth moving across the United States, with formative years in Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Montana. He also served three years in West Germany with the US Army as a computer operator for nuclear missiles. An artist at heart, he enjoys recreating pieces from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries that reflect everyday life on the Western frontier.
Ordained as a pastor in 1988, Rowdy has been married since 1986 and has spent decades traveling in ministry with his wife, serving broken people and struggling churches. His passion lies in preaching and teaching—whether to one person or many—and his lifelong goal remains simple: to help one more soul before he is called home.
Ballard shares, “Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers” is an inspirational, spiritually uplifting collection of two hundred personal psalms and a number of prayers, along with biblical nuggets of gold and a few short stories. This work is a culmination of Pastor Rowdy’s lifetime spent walking and praying through calm, storms, and trials of fire with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
A prayer life and a life of prayer should be fundamental principles valued in every Christian’s daily life. Rowdy’s psalms have already been a tremendous blessing to so many, helping them in this area with words to speak, stirring of their spirit, devotion of their heart and life, as well as finding that courage to “stand therefore” when standing for God is the hardest thing to do.
Let the lightning flash; let the thunder crash.
Oh, the storms of life are filled with pain, yet I will stand here unafraid.
And I will praise You in this rain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rowdy DuBois Ballard’s new book offers readers an uplifting and transformative spiritual experience that encourages a deeper awareness of God’s abiding presence and power.
Consumers can purchase “Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ordained as a pastor in 1988, Rowdy has been married since 1986 and has spent decades traveling in ministry with his wife, serving broken people and struggling churches. His passion lies in preaching and teaching—whether to one person or many—and his lifelong goal remains simple: to help one more soul before he is called home.
Ballard shares, “Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers” is an inspirational, spiritually uplifting collection of two hundred personal psalms and a number of prayers, along with biblical nuggets of gold and a few short stories. This work is a culmination of Pastor Rowdy’s lifetime spent walking and praying through calm, storms, and trials of fire with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
A prayer life and a life of prayer should be fundamental principles valued in every Christian’s daily life. Rowdy’s psalms have already been a tremendous blessing to so many, helping them in this area with words to speak, stirring of their spirit, devotion of their heart and life, as well as finding that courage to “stand therefore” when standing for God is the hardest thing to do.
Let the lightning flash; let the thunder crash.
Oh, the storms of life are filled with pain, yet I will stand here unafraid.
And I will praise You in this rain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rowdy DuBois Ballard’s new book offers readers an uplifting and transformative spiritual experience that encourages a deeper awareness of God’s abiding presence and power.
Consumers can purchase “Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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