Rowdy Dubois Ballard’s Newly Released "Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers" is a Spiritually Enriching Work That Invites Readers Into a Deeper, More Intimate Walk with God

“Rowdy’s Psalms and Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rowdy DuBois Ballard is an inspiring collection that explores a higher dimension of faith, encouraging readers to experience God’s presence, power, and intimacy through real-life encounters and spiritual insight.