Iva G. Privette’s Newly Released "But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!" is a Heartfelt and Humorous Testimony About Obedience and Learning to Become a Cheerful Giver

“But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Iva G. Privette is a faith-filled and relatable story that uses a simple everyday moment to illustrate the biblical principles of giving, helping, and yielding to God’s prompting.