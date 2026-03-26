Iva G. Privette’s Newly Released "But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!" is a Heartfelt and Humorous Testimony About Obedience and Learning to Become a Cheerful Giver
“But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Iva G. Privette is a faith-filled and relatable story that uses a simple everyday moment to illustrate the biblical principles of giving, helping, and yielding to God’s prompting.
Wake Forest, NC, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!”: an honest, humorous, and spiritually uplifting reflection on what it truly means to live a life of generosity. “But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!” is the creation of published author, Iva G. Privette, who was born in Zebulon, North Carolina, and is the seventh of eight children. She earned her undergraduate degree in 1983 and her master’s degree in 1995, and later worked more than twenty years with the same company before pursuing writing. A devoted born-again believer in Jesus Christ, she is a longtime member of Abundant Life Cathedral Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina. Inspired by her faith and everyday experiences, Iva writes uplifting, realistic stories that encourage generosity, obedience to God, and practical Christian living for readers of all backgrounds.
Privette shares, “But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper! is about giving and helping. The Bible teaches us to be givers and to help each other. There was a time in my life when I was tired of giving. I was tired of helping, and I tried to stop. However, the Holy Spirit and the Word of God would not allow me to stop. I kept giving. I kept helping. I have learned that it is more blessed to give than it is to receive. God has truly blessed my life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Iva G. Privette’s new book is an encouraging reminder that even small acts of obedience can have lasting spiritual impact, and that God honors those who give with willing hearts.
Consumers can purchase “But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Privette shares, “But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper! is about giving and helping. The Bible teaches us to be givers and to help each other. There was a time in my life when I was tired of giving. I was tired of helping, and I tried to stop. However, the Holy Spirit and the Word of God would not allow me to stop. I kept giving. I kept helping. I have learned that it is more blessed to give than it is to receive. God has truly blessed my life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Iva G. Privette’s new book is an encouraging reminder that even small acts of obedience can have lasting spiritual impact, and that God honors those who give with willing hearts.
Consumers can purchase “But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “But, God, I Want This Toilet Paper!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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