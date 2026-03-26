Jeffrey R. Miller’s Newly Released “HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?” is a Thoughtful Exploration of Faith, Reflection, and Discovering Purpose in Everyday Moments

“HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?: Actually, He Will Be Helping Me!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeffrey R. Miller is an engaging and reflective work that encourages readers to consider how moments of life can reveal God’s guidance, purpose, and presence.