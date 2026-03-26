Jeffrey R. Miller’s Newly Released “HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?” is a Thoughtful Exploration of Faith, Reflection, and Discovering Purpose in Everyday Moments
“HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?: Actually, He Will Be Helping Me!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeffrey R. Miller is an engaging and reflective work that encourages readers to consider how moments of life can reveal God’s guidance, purpose, and presence.
Greeley, CO, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?: Actually, He Will Be Helping Me!”: a reflective and thought-provoking work that invites readers to pause and examine the meaning and purpose behind life’s defining moments. “HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?: Actually, He Will Be Helping Me!” is the creation of published author, Jeffrey R. Miller, who has spent much of his career involved in community education across public, collegiate, and healthcare settings. For decades, he has worked with youth and adults, helping facilitate learning and guiding others in their pursuit of lifelong educational goals. Passionate about the value of continued discovery, Miller enjoys sharing knowledge while also learning from the perspectives of others. His work reflects a commitment to personal growth, collaboration, and the spirit of ongoing learning.
Miller shares, “Do you have a moment? We’re friends. I’m curious to find out some things. I wanted to know about what’s been your most exciting moment you can remember. Why was it? What made it that way? When you were in it, how did you feel? Was there an explanation in your mind for the cause of the moment? How long did the moment seem to last? Was there a past, present, or future impact lasting from the moment? Have you ever given some thought to the moment regarding its reason and purpose?
Hmmm, I wonder…
Read further to see what you think about the moment for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffrey R. Miller’s new book invites readers to reflect on the significance of life’s moments while considering how faith, curiosity, and thoughtful introspection can lead to greater understanding and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?: Actually, He Will Be Helping Me!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?: Actually, He Will Be Helping Me!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miller shares, “Do you have a moment? We’re friends. I’m curious to find out some things. I wanted to know about what’s been your most exciting moment you can remember. Why was it? What made it that way? When you were in it, how did you feel? Was there an explanation in your mind for the cause of the moment? How long did the moment seem to last? Was there a past, present, or future impact lasting from the moment? Have you ever given some thought to the moment regarding its reason and purpose?
Hmmm, I wonder…
Read further to see what you think about the moment for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffrey R. Miller’s new book invites readers to reflect on the significance of life’s moments while considering how faith, curiosity, and thoughtful introspection can lead to greater understanding and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?: Actually, He Will Be Helping Me!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HOW CAN I HELP GOD TODAY?: Actually, He Will Be Helping Me!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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