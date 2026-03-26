Wm. R. Herrick’s New Book, "Daddio - A Love Story," is a Compelling Story of One Man’s Journey to Learn More About His Father’s Death and Who He Was in Life
New York, NY, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wm. R. Herrick, who held a master’s degree in health services administration from the New School for Social Research and worked for over forty years in the mental health field, completed his most recent book, “Daddio - A Love Story”: a stirring novel that centers around a man who longs to truly know who his father was and finally embarks on his journey to uncover this truth after his mother passes away.
“A thirteen-year-old boy lost his father in an accident at work more than fifty years ago. As those years passed, he realized that his understanding of his father, who his father was, how he had influenced his life, even how he had actually died, had become more of a myth than a reality,” wrote Herrick.
“In 1960s America, people didn’t talk about things, like relationships or like death and dying, as freely as they’re talked about now, especially to a thirteen-year-old kid and especially by his mother, and that only added to the mythology.
“How many times had he wished, had prayed, that he could see his father again, just one more time. And then there had been times when he felt that his father was close at hand, and he just couldn’t understand how that could be.
“Then his ninety-five-year-old mother died, and that changed everything.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wm. R. Herrick’s book is a poignant and compelling tale that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they witness the special bond shared between a man and his father. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Daddio - A Love Story” is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Wm. R. Herrick died very suddenly after completing this novel. His wife wanted to share it with the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Daddio - A Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“A thirteen-year-old boy lost his father in an accident at work more than fifty years ago. As those years passed, he realized that his understanding of his father, who his father was, how he had influenced his life, even how he had actually died, had become more of a myth than a reality,” wrote Herrick.
“In 1960s America, people didn’t talk about things, like relationships or like death and dying, as freely as they’re talked about now, especially to a thirteen-year-old kid and especially by his mother, and that only added to the mythology.
“How many times had he wished, had prayed, that he could see his father again, just one more time. And then there had been times when he felt that his father was close at hand, and he just couldn’t understand how that could be.
“Then his ninety-five-year-old mother died, and that changed everything.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wm. R. Herrick’s book is a poignant and compelling tale that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they witness the special bond shared between a man and his father. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Daddio - A Love Story” is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Wm. R. Herrick died very suddenly after completing this novel. His wife wanted to share it with the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Daddio - A Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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