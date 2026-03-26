Floyd Sulser’s New Book, "61 to Panther Burn: Poems and Images," is a Posthumous Collection of Nearly Forty Poems Exploring Themes of Life, Loss, Hope, and Transformation
Ridgeland, MS, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Floyd Sulser, who earned his BBA and a juris doctor from the University of Mississippi, completed his most recent book, “61 to Panther Burn: Poems and Images” just before his death in 2024. It is a poignant and compelling series of poems that invites readers to reflect upon the complexities and inevitabilities of life and loss.
In “61 to Panther Burn: Poems and Images,” Sulser weaves a collection of nearly forty poems that explores the author’s observations of the world around him, including themes of love, life, loss, and healing. Whether readers are lifelong poetry fans or simply lovers of language and beauty, they will be haunted by Sulser’s lamentations and thanksgivings that will tug at their longings and sense of wonder.
Published by Fulton Books and edited by Matthew Guinn and Kristen Sulser Guinn, Floyd Sulser’s book is inspired by his relationships, his dreams, and the world around him. While he wrote poetry his whole life, his poems went unpublished. It was his wish that upon his death this collection should be released. With each entry, Sulser bears his soul while masterfully sharing thoughts about dirt and disorder, sunsets and willow trees, hope, transformation, and the crushing losses of life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “61 to Panther Burn: Poems and Images” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “61 to Panther Burn: Poems and Images,” Sulser weaves a collection of nearly forty poems that explores the author’s observations of the world around him, including themes of love, life, loss, and healing. Whether readers are lifelong poetry fans or simply lovers of language and beauty, they will be haunted by Sulser’s lamentations and thanksgivings that will tug at their longings and sense of wonder.
Published by Fulton Books and edited by Matthew Guinn and Kristen Sulser Guinn, Floyd Sulser’s book is inspired by his relationships, his dreams, and the world around him. While he wrote poetry his whole life, his poems went unpublished. It was his wish that upon his death this collection should be released. With each entry, Sulser bears his soul while masterfully sharing thoughts about dirt and disorder, sunsets and willow trees, hope, transformation, and the crushing losses of life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “61 to Panther Burn: Poems and Images” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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