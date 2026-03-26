Author Samantha Cutler’s New Book, "The Fall of Levrianne," is a Compelling Tale of a Young Woman Who Must Face Her Traumatic Past After Entering a Strange New World
Recent release “The Fall of Levrianne” from Covenant Books author Samantha Cutler is a gripping novel that centers around Ellie Davis, a young woman who is forever changed by the death of her father and brother in a blizzard. But after falling into a new world home to both Mother Nature and the Elementals, Ellie discovers the truth about her past while learning to understand this new place.
Lehi, UT, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Samantha Cutler, who enjoys being with family and friends, baking, playing music, and spending time outdoors, has completed her new book, “The Fall of Levrianne”: a riveting story that centers around a young woman’s journey to understand and learn from her past trauma after entering into a strange new world that is home to both Mother Nature and the elements.
“Ellie Davis once loved the snow,” writes Cutler. “It was an element of grace and power to her, and she longed to understand it. She found beauty in the chaos of a storm and wished to share in that power. But when an accident in a blizzard took the lives of her father and brother, Ellie vowed to never forgive the element that betrayed her.
“It isn’t until years later when she falls through a door to another world that she is confronted with the memories of the past. This world, known as Levrianne, is the home of Mother Nature. Not long ago, the elements were scattered to the world and thus were born the Elementals. As strange secrets arise about the nature of Levrianne and Mother Nature herself and as friend and foe become unclear, Ellie is forced to face the snow yet again.
“But that isn’t the worst of her troubles. While memories of the past combine with a new understanding of the elements of the world, Ellie realizes that the secrets within the borders of Levrianne are darker than she ever imagined. So much so, that the accident in her past, haunting her dreams, may not be an accident at all…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Samantha Cutler’s new book will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow Ellie’s trials to learn more about both Levrianne, and its connection to her devastating loss all those years ago. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Fall of Levrianne” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Fall of Levrianne” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Ellie Davis once loved the snow,” writes Cutler. “It was an element of grace and power to her, and she longed to understand it. She found beauty in the chaos of a storm and wished to share in that power. But when an accident in a blizzard took the lives of her father and brother, Ellie vowed to never forgive the element that betrayed her.
“It isn’t until years later when she falls through a door to another world that she is confronted with the memories of the past. This world, known as Levrianne, is the home of Mother Nature. Not long ago, the elements were scattered to the world and thus were born the Elementals. As strange secrets arise about the nature of Levrianne and Mother Nature herself and as friend and foe become unclear, Ellie is forced to face the snow yet again.
“But that isn’t the worst of her troubles. While memories of the past combine with a new understanding of the elements of the world, Ellie realizes that the secrets within the borders of Levrianne are darker than she ever imagined. So much so, that the accident in her past, haunting her dreams, may not be an accident at all…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Samantha Cutler’s new book will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow Ellie’s trials to learn more about both Levrianne, and its connection to her devastating loss all those years ago. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Fall of Levrianne” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Fall of Levrianne” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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