Author Samantha Cutler’s New Book, "The Fall of Levrianne," is a Compelling Tale of a Young Woman Who Must Face Her Traumatic Past After Entering a Strange New World

Recent release “The Fall of Levrianne” from Covenant Books author Samantha Cutler is a gripping novel that centers around Ellie Davis, a young woman who is forever changed by the death of her father and brother in a blizzard. But after falling into a new world home to both Mother Nature and the Elementals, Ellie discovers the truth about her past while learning to understand this new place.