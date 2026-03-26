Author Flora Godsey’s New Book, "The Power of Lemonade: Autobiography of Flora Godsey," Follows the Author’s Family and the Hardships They Overcome Together with Faith
Recent release “The Power of Lemonade: Autobiography of Flora Godsey” from Covenant Books author Flora Godsey is a stirring account that follows the author as she reflects upon her family’s journey during the early 1900s, recounting the struggles and losses they faced. Through it all, Godsey reveals how they never lost hope and continued to strive together for a better future for one another.
Houston, TX, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Flora Godsey, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her new book, “The Power of Lemonade: Autobiography of Flora Godsey”: a stirring series that explores the struggles and hardships the author’s family faced while she was growing up, and how those challenges helped to shape them along their journey.
Author Flora Godsey has been a lifetime member of God’s family. She was baptized and accepted Christ at the age of twelve, and serves in the Greeters Ministry because of her love for people. In 2009, at the age of sixty-three, she enrolled in college and received an associate’s degree as a chemical dependency counselor, an associate’s degree in human service technology, and a bachelor’s degree in social services.
“‘The Power of Lemonade’ is a true story about the struggles of a family in the early 1900s to stay alive,” writes Godsey. “This is a masterpiece you will want to revisit on many occasions for inspiration. This family, in spite of major hardships, trials, challenges to survive, and even deaths in their family, still propelled themselves forward, rowing the engine of life to a safe landing through faith and perseverance.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Flora Godsey’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, as well as a reminder of how life’s trials can work to shape and strengthen an individual.
Readers can purchase “The Power of Lemonade: Autobiography of Flora Godsey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Flora Godsey has been a lifetime member of God’s family. She was baptized and accepted Christ at the age of twelve, and serves in the Greeters Ministry because of her love for people. In 2009, at the age of sixty-three, she enrolled in college and received an associate’s degree as a chemical dependency counselor, an associate’s degree in human service technology, and a bachelor’s degree in social services.
“‘The Power of Lemonade’ is a true story about the struggles of a family in the early 1900s to stay alive,” writes Godsey. “This is a masterpiece you will want to revisit on many occasions for inspiration. This family, in spite of major hardships, trials, challenges to survive, and even deaths in their family, still propelled themselves forward, rowing the engine of life to a safe landing through faith and perseverance.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Flora Godsey’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, as well as a reminder of how life’s trials can work to shape and strengthen an individual.
Readers can purchase “The Power of Lemonade: Autobiography of Flora Godsey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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