Author Flora Godsey’s New Book, "The Power of Lemonade: Autobiography of Flora Godsey," Follows the Author’s Family and the Hardships They Overcome Together with Faith

Recent release “The Power of Lemonade: Autobiography of Flora Godsey” from Covenant Books author Flora Godsey is a stirring account that follows the author as she reflects upon her family’s journey during the early 1900s, recounting the struggles and losses they faced. Through it all, Godsey reveals how they never lost hope and continued to strive together for a better future for one another.