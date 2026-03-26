Author David Jaramillo’s New Book, "From Mourning to Morning," is a Stirring Look at How Faith Can Offer Healing to Those Affected by the Pain of Grief

Recent release “From Mourning to Morning” from Covenant Books author David Jaramillo is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to discover how, through Jesus Christ, the author found spiritual growth, strength, comfort, wisdom, and a deeper sense of faith amidst mourning the loss of his eleven-year-old son.