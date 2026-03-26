Author David Jaramillo’s New Book, "From Mourning to Morning," is a Stirring Look at How Faith Can Offer Healing to Those Affected by the Pain of Grief
Recent release “From Mourning to Morning” from Covenant Books author David Jaramillo is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to discover how, through Jesus Christ, the author found spiritual growth, strength, comfort, wisdom, and a deeper sense of faith amidst mourning the loss of his eleven-year-old son.
Marion, IA, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Jaramillo has completed his new book, “From Mourning to Morning”: a powerful memoir that documents how the author found hope and healing from his grief following the passing of his son through his faith.
“The definition of grief is deep sorrow caused by someone’s death,” writes Jaramillo. “Grief is a long, hard, hurtful process. There are many ways of getting through this, but there’s only one correct and healthy way to come out of this and to gain wisdom and understanding, and that’s through our Lord Jesus Christ.
The author continues, “The stages of grief you might be dealing with may be one or two. It’s not going to be in order, and you might deal with three out of five or five out of five. It will be random and spontaneous, coming from nowhere.
“This path you are on has been taken by many people before you, and they got through it or are ahead of you. And you’re not alone in this journey.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Jaramillo’s new book is a deeply moving series that will resonate with those who have faced or are currently facing their own path through grief, offering them a window into the strength and hope one can find when they place their faith in the Lord to guide them through the darkness.
Readers can purchase “From Mourning to Morning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Google Play store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The definition of grief is deep sorrow caused by someone’s death,” writes Jaramillo. “Grief is a long, hard, hurtful process. There are many ways of getting through this, but there’s only one correct and healthy way to come out of this and to gain wisdom and understanding, and that’s through our Lord Jesus Christ.
The author continues, “The stages of grief you might be dealing with may be one or two. It’s not going to be in order, and you might deal with three out of five or five out of five. It will be random and spontaneous, coming from nowhere.
“This path you are on has been taken by many people before you, and they got through it or are ahead of you. And you’re not alone in this journey.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Jaramillo’s new book is a deeply moving series that will resonate with those who have faced or are currently facing their own path through grief, offering them a window into the strength and hope one can find when they place their faith in the Lord to guide them through the darkness.
Readers can purchase “From Mourning to Morning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Google Play store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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