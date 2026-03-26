Author Susan Glover’s New Book, "God Don't Like Ugly," is a Compelling Series of Five Short Stories That Will Captivate Readers While Imparting Valuable Life Lessons

Recent release “God Don't Like Ugly” from Page Publishing author Susan Glover is a gripping collection of five short stories that will take readers on a thrilling journey. From a young woman’s journey to catch her killer from beyond the grave to the dangers of polygamy, Glover explores a variety of topics that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.