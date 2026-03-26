Author Susan Glover’s New Book, "God Don't Like Ugly," is a Compelling Series of Five Short Stories That Will Captivate Readers While Imparting Valuable Life Lessons
Recent release “God Don't Like Ugly” from Page Publishing author Susan Glover is a gripping collection of five short stories that will take readers on a thrilling journey. From a young woman’s journey to catch her killer from beyond the grave to the dangers of polygamy, Glover explores a variety of topics that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Toledo, OH, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Glover, a loving fiancée, mother, and grandmother who resides in Toledo, Ohio, has completed her new book, “God Don't Like Ugly”: a stirring anthology of five short stories that explore a wide range of topics and life lessons.
“‘God Don’t Like Ugly’ is a compilation of comeuppances,” writes Glover. “It features five stories: ‘I Was Murdered’—You can still be a hero even after you die. ‘Deadly Vows’—They say you don’t know someone until you live with them, but sometimes you don’t even know them then. ‘Black Is Beautiful’—Don’t mess with a voodoo priestess or her family. ‘Triangle’—Cheating on your husband is never a good idea. ‘Polygamy Peril’—Two wives, one pregnant, the other jealous.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Glover’s riveting series will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they embark on a unique and enthralling journey through each of the author’s five tales. Expertly paced and character-driven, “God Don’t Like Ugly” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “God Don't Like Ugly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘God Don’t Like Ugly’ is a compilation of comeuppances,” writes Glover. “It features five stories: ‘I Was Murdered’—You can still be a hero even after you die. ‘Deadly Vows’—They say you don’t know someone until you live with them, but sometimes you don’t even know them then. ‘Black Is Beautiful’—Don’t mess with a voodoo priestess or her family. ‘Triangle’—Cheating on your husband is never a good idea. ‘Polygamy Peril’—Two wives, one pregnant, the other jealous.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Glover’s riveting series will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they embark on a unique and enthralling journey through each of the author’s five tales. Expertly paced and character-driven, “God Don’t Like Ugly” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “God Don't Like Ugly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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