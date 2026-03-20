IPIA Releases New Independent Studies Confirming Packaged Ice Produced Without Industry Standards Can Become Contaminated
Research reinforces need for stronger oversight and adherence to IPIA food-safety standards to protect consumers.
Tampa, FL, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The International Packaged Ice Association (IPIA) today announced the release of two new independent scientific findings - conducted by testing with Eurofins Microbiology Laboratories, Inc. and a study with the University of Manitoba -providing further confirmation of a consistent scientific assessment: when packaged ice is produced without recognized sanitation and quality-control standards, it can become contaminated and pose a potential health risk to consumers.
The new research builds on decades of university and laboratory studies across North America demonstrating that microbiological safety in packaged ice is directly tied to sanitary manufacturing controls, validated water quality, end-product testing, hygienic handling, and regulated processing environments.
New Studies Reinforce Longstanding Scientific Evidence
The University of Manitoba analysis evaluated microbiological indicators and sanitation conditions across different ice-production environments. Consistent with earlier peer-reviewed research, findings show that ice produced and bagged on-site at retail locations or through vending machines may contain unsatisfactory microbial indicators, while ice manufactured in controlled facilities operating under strict standards consistently meets established microbiological limits.
Scientific literature further confirms that freezing alone does not eliminate harmful microorganisms and that contamination risks depend heavily on water quality, equipment sanitation, and human handling during production and packaging.
Independent laboratory testing by Eurofins Microbiology Laboratories, Inc. similarly confirmed that packaged ice produced under validated sanitation programs and hygienic commercial manufacturing conditions remains within accepted microbiological safety thresholds, underscoring the protective value of rigorous production standards, like the IPIA’s industry standards.
Specific Findings from University of Manitoba Study
The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, Canada conducted research and testing to evaluate packaged ice safety.
• Half (two of the four) of non-IPIA-accredited brands failed to meet the total coliform standards set by the IPIA with 4.3% and 36.6% of their respective samples not complying, exceeding the acceptable limit of 0 CFU/mL. In contrast, 100% of the samples from the IPIA-accredited brand complied with the standards.
Specific Findings from Eurofins Sample Testing
Eurofins Microbiology Laboratories, Inc. tested packaged ice from over 90 non-IPIA-accredited brands.
• More than 30 results sampled were found to have results that would have failed the IPIA’s PICQS standards, including high Heterotrophic Plate Counts and presence of coliforms. Three samples had an extremely high coliform presence of over 2400 CFU/mL. The acceptable limit of coliforms is 0 CFU/mL.
• The fact that the failed samples came from so many different locations shows how widespread this problem is and how each jurisdiction needs to prioritize additional oversight of these facilities.
Protecting Consumers Through Proven Standards
IPIA-member manufacturers follow the Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards (PIQCS), a comprehensive food-safety framework based on federal Good Manufacturing Practices and strengthened with hazard-analysis controls, sanitation verification, and finished-product microbiological testing.
These standards mirror the types of safeguards consumers expect from other regulated food and beverage products and provide critical protection against contamination risks documented in multiple university studies.
Consumer guidance has long emphasized the importance of choosing packaged ice produced under recognized safety programs, including verifying labeling, secure packaging, and manufacturer identification - steps that help ensure the ice was produced under rigorous sanitary controls.
Decades of University Research Show the Same Pattern
Earlier landmark research in Georgia documented unsatisfactory microbial indicators in retail-produced and vending-machine ice, including heterotrophic bacteria in 6% of samples, coliform contamination in 26%, E. coli in 1%, enterococci in 13%, and isolated detections of Salmonella and Enterobacter agglomerans. These results pointed to sanitation failures in unregulated production environments and highlighted the need for improved hygienic controls.
By contrast, no manufactured ice samples produced under IPIA-aligned controls exceeded recommended microbiological limits, demonstrating the effectiveness of structured sanitation and quality-control programs.
Complementary university research in Southern California reached the same conclusion: 19% of on-site packaged ice samples failed microbiological limits, while manufactured and controlled in-store bagged ice showed fully acceptable safety results and no detectable Salmonella.
Researchers also identified staphylococci in 34% of on-site packaged ice, indicating contamination associated with human handling—an issue absent in manufactured ice produced under sanitary controls.
Across regions, methodologies, and time periods, the scientific conclusion is consistent:
without enforceable sanitation standards, packaged ice can become contaminated.
Need for Greater Regulatory Oversight
Because ice is legally defined as a food product and frequently consumed directly or in beverages, public-health experts emphasize that it should meet the same safety expectations as drinking water.
However, unlike bottled water and many other manufactured foods, packaged-ice production- particularly on-site retail bagging and vending machines - often operates without uniform, enforceable processing standards or consistent regulatory oversight, creating conditions where contamination can occur.
“These new independent findings confirm what the scientific community has demonstrated for years: when packaged ice is produced without strict sanitation standards, consumers are placed at unnecessary risk,” said Maria Maggio, Executive Director, International Packaged Ice Association. “The solution is clear: stronger oversight and adherence to proven food-safety standards are essential to protect public health.”
About the International Packaged Ice Association
The International Packaged Ice Association represents packaged-ice manufacturers and distributors committed to producing ice as a safe, high-quality food product. Through mandatory compliance with the Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards, IPIA members implement science-based sanitation, quality assurance, and testing protocols designed to safeguard public health and maintain consumer confidence.
The new research builds on decades of university and laboratory studies across North America demonstrating that microbiological safety in packaged ice is directly tied to sanitary manufacturing controls, validated water quality, end-product testing, hygienic handling, and regulated processing environments.
New Studies Reinforce Longstanding Scientific Evidence
The University of Manitoba analysis evaluated microbiological indicators and sanitation conditions across different ice-production environments. Consistent with earlier peer-reviewed research, findings show that ice produced and bagged on-site at retail locations or through vending machines may contain unsatisfactory microbial indicators, while ice manufactured in controlled facilities operating under strict standards consistently meets established microbiological limits.
Scientific literature further confirms that freezing alone does not eliminate harmful microorganisms and that contamination risks depend heavily on water quality, equipment sanitation, and human handling during production and packaging.
Independent laboratory testing by Eurofins Microbiology Laboratories, Inc. similarly confirmed that packaged ice produced under validated sanitation programs and hygienic commercial manufacturing conditions remains within accepted microbiological safety thresholds, underscoring the protective value of rigorous production standards, like the IPIA’s industry standards.
Specific Findings from University of Manitoba Study
The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, Canada conducted research and testing to evaluate packaged ice safety.
• Half (two of the four) of non-IPIA-accredited brands failed to meet the total coliform standards set by the IPIA with 4.3% and 36.6% of their respective samples not complying, exceeding the acceptable limit of 0 CFU/mL. In contrast, 100% of the samples from the IPIA-accredited brand complied with the standards.
Specific Findings from Eurofins Sample Testing
Eurofins Microbiology Laboratories, Inc. tested packaged ice from over 90 non-IPIA-accredited brands.
• More than 30 results sampled were found to have results that would have failed the IPIA’s PICQS standards, including high Heterotrophic Plate Counts and presence of coliforms. Three samples had an extremely high coliform presence of over 2400 CFU/mL. The acceptable limit of coliforms is 0 CFU/mL.
• The fact that the failed samples came from so many different locations shows how widespread this problem is and how each jurisdiction needs to prioritize additional oversight of these facilities.
Protecting Consumers Through Proven Standards
IPIA-member manufacturers follow the Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards (PIQCS), a comprehensive food-safety framework based on federal Good Manufacturing Practices and strengthened with hazard-analysis controls, sanitation verification, and finished-product microbiological testing.
These standards mirror the types of safeguards consumers expect from other regulated food and beverage products and provide critical protection against contamination risks documented in multiple university studies.
Consumer guidance has long emphasized the importance of choosing packaged ice produced under recognized safety programs, including verifying labeling, secure packaging, and manufacturer identification - steps that help ensure the ice was produced under rigorous sanitary controls.
Decades of University Research Show the Same Pattern
Earlier landmark research in Georgia documented unsatisfactory microbial indicators in retail-produced and vending-machine ice, including heterotrophic bacteria in 6% of samples, coliform contamination in 26%, E. coli in 1%, enterococci in 13%, and isolated detections of Salmonella and Enterobacter agglomerans. These results pointed to sanitation failures in unregulated production environments and highlighted the need for improved hygienic controls.
By contrast, no manufactured ice samples produced under IPIA-aligned controls exceeded recommended microbiological limits, demonstrating the effectiveness of structured sanitation and quality-control programs.
Complementary university research in Southern California reached the same conclusion: 19% of on-site packaged ice samples failed microbiological limits, while manufactured and controlled in-store bagged ice showed fully acceptable safety results and no detectable Salmonella.
Researchers also identified staphylococci in 34% of on-site packaged ice, indicating contamination associated with human handling—an issue absent in manufactured ice produced under sanitary controls.
Across regions, methodologies, and time periods, the scientific conclusion is consistent:
without enforceable sanitation standards, packaged ice can become contaminated.
Need for Greater Regulatory Oversight
Because ice is legally defined as a food product and frequently consumed directly or in beverages, public-health experts emphasize that it should meet the same safety expectations as drinking water.
However, unlike bottled water and many other manufactured foods, packaged-ice production- particularly on-site retail bagging and vending machines - often operates without uniform, enforceable processing standards or consistent regulatory oversight, creating conditions where contamination can occur.
“These new independent findings confirm what the scientific community has demonstrated for years: when packaged ice is produced without strict sanitation standards, consumers are placed at unnecessary risk,” said Maria Maggio, Executive Director, International Packaged Ice Association. “The solution is clear: stronger oversight and adherence to proven food-safety standards are essential to protect public health.”
About the International Packaged Ice Association
The International Packaged Ice Association represents packaged-ice manufacturers and distributors committed to producing ice as a safe, high-quality food product. Through mandatory compliance with the Packaged Ice Quality Control Standards, IPIA members implement science-based sanitation, quality assurance, and testing protocols designed to safeguard public health and maintain consumer confidence.
Contact
International Packaged Ice AssociationContact
Maria Maggio
(813) 949-2518
www.packagedice.com
Maria Maggio
(813) 949-2518
www.packagedice.com
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