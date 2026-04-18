Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations.
Dallas, TX, April 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Name change effective March 23, 2026, reflects company's full-scope countertop and cabinet programs for production and semi-custom new construction.
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations.
"Allied Stone was the right name for where we started, but it no longer captures the full value we bring to our builder partners today," said Jerry Lim, CEO of Allied Interiors Group. "Allied Builder Solutions is a single, accountable trade partner who handles everything from design center selections to jobsite installation — built around the builder's schedule, workflow, and growth. This name finally says that out loud."
More Than a Name Change
Allied Builder Solutions offers a fully integrated program combining in-house countertop fabrication through Allied Stone, cabinet manufacturing through Square Cabinets, design center-ready selections, and professional installation — all under one trade partner relationship. The rebrand clarifies who the company serves, what it delivers, and the level of operational partnership builders experience on every community.
The people, processes, manufacturing capabilities, and builder programs clients have relied on remain completely unchanged. Existing agreements and production workflows continue uninterrupted, with the Allied Builder Solutions name rolling out across all communications and digital platforms beginning March 23, 2026.
Allied Interiors Group Brand Architecture
Entity
Role
Allied Interiors Group
Parent umbrella organization
Allied Builder Solutions (formerly Allied Stone)
B2B single-family new construction
Allied Interior Solutions
B2B multifamily new construction
Allied Stone
Countertop fabrication
Square Cabinets
Cabinet manufacturing
Allied Stone and Square Cabinets serve as the manufacturing backbone supplying both go-to-market divisions — Allied Builder Solutions and Allied Interior Solutions — each with a dedicated team, focused audience, and distinct geographic footprint.
About Allied Builder Solutions
Allied Builder Solutions, a division of Allied Interiors Group, is a full-scope countertop and cabinet trade partner serving single-family new construction builders across the nation. Through in-house manufacturing, Allied Builder Solutions delivers turnkey programs — including product selection, fabrication, and delivery nationwide, with installation at select regional markets — engineered around the timelines and workflows of production and semi-custom builders.
About Allied Interiors Group
Allied Interiors Group is a Texas-based, vertically integrated manufacturer and installer of countertop and cabinet solutions for new construction builders and multifamily developers. Its family of companies — Allied Builder Solutions, Allied Interior Solutions, Allied Stone, and Square Cabinets — serves single-family and multifamily builder programs nationwide.
Media Contact:
Communications Department
Allied Interiors Group
media@alliedinteriorsgroup.com
www.alliedinteriorsgroup.com
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations.
"Allied Stone was the right name for where we started, but it no longer captures the full value we bring to our builder partners today," said Jerry Lim, CEO of Allied Interiors Group. "Allied Builder Solutions is a single, accountable trade partner who handles everything from design center selections to jobsite installation — built around the builder's schedule, workflow, and growth. This name finally says that out loud."
More Than a Name Change
Allied Builder Solutions offers a fully integrated program combining in-house countertop fabrication through Allied Stone, cabinet manufacturing through Square Cabinets, design center-ready selections, and professional installation — all under one trade partner relationship. The rebrand clarifies who the company serves, what it delivers, and the level of operational partnership builders experience on every community.
The people, processes, manufacturing capabilities, and builder programs clients have relied on remain completely unchanged. Existing agreements and production workflows continue uninterrupted, with the Allied Builder Solutions name rolling out across all communications and digital platforms beginning March 23, 2026.
Allied Interiors Group Brand Architecture
Entity
Role
Allied Interiors Group
Parent umbrella organization
Allied Builder Solutions (formerly Allied Stone)
B2B single-family new construction
Allied Interior Solutions
B2B multifamily new construction
Allied Stone
Countertop fabrication
Square Cabinets
Cabinet manufacturing
Allied Stone and Square Cabinets serve as the manufacturing backbone supplying both go-to-market divisions — Allied Builder Solutions and Allied Interior Solutions — each with a dedicated team, focused audience, and distinct geographic footprint.
About Allied Builder Solutions
Allied Builder Solutions, a division of Allied Interiors Group, is a full-scope countertop and cabinet trade partner serving single-family new construction builders across the nation. Through in-house manufacturing, Allied Builder Solutions delivers turnkey programs — including product selection, fabrication, and delivery nationwide, with installation at select regional markets — engineered around the timelines and workflows of production and semi-custom builders.
About Allied Interiors Group
Allied Interiors Group is a Texas-based, vertically integrated manufacturer and installer of countertop and cabinet solutions for new construction builders and multifamily developers. Its family of companies — Allied Builder Solutions, Allied Interior Solutions, Allied Stone, and Square Cabinets — serves single-family and multifamily builder programs nationwide.
Media Contact:
Communications Department
Allied Interiors Group
media@alliedinteriorsgroup.com
www.alliedinteriorsgroup.com
Contact
Allied Interiors GroupContact
Sophia Casillas
214-838-2225
www.alliedinteriorsgroup.com
Sophia Casillas
214-838-2225
www.alliedinteriorsgroup.com
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