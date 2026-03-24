Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration.
Denver, CO, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Junk Shot, a junk removal and hauling service company, has announced its expansion into the Denver, Colorado market. The expansion marks the company’s continued growth and its commitment to providing junk removal services to both residential and commercial clients in the region.
To mark the opening, a grand opening event will be held on March 23 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM at the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce, located at 26 Garden Center, Suite 4, Broomfield, CO 80020. The event will provide an opportunity for local residents, property managers, and business owners to meet the owner, Dan Reese, and the Junk Shot team and learn more about the company’s services and operations.
Junk Shot provides junk removal services including bulk item removal, property cleanouts, and light demolition services. The company operates large-capacity trucks designed to reduce the number of trips required per job, improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
“We’re thrilled to bring our services to the Denver area and look forward to supporting both residents and businesses with their junk removal needs,” said Fred Tomlin, CEO of Junk Shot.
As part of the grand opening promotion, Junk Shot is offering a 10 percent discount on first-time services booked using promo code OPEN.
For more information or to schedule a service, please visit JunkShotApp.com/priority-booking or contact (720) 724-9511.
To mark the opening, a grand opening event will be held on March 23 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM at the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce, located at 26 Garden Center, Suite 4, Broomfield, CO 80020. The event will provide an opportunity for local residents, property managers, and business owners to meet the owner, Dan Reese, and the Junk Shot team and learn more about the company’s services and operations.
Junk Shot provides junk removal services including bulk item removal, property cleanouts, and light demolition services. The company operates large-capacity trucks designed to reduce the number of trips required per job, improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
“We’re thrilled to bring our services to the Denver area and look forward to supporting both residents and businesses with their junk removal needs,” said Fred Tomlin, CEO of Junk Shot.
As part of the grand opening promotion, Junk Shot is offering a 10 percent discount on first-time services booked using promo code OPEN.
For more information or to schedule a service, please visit JunkShotApp.com/priority-booking or contact (720) 724-9511.
Contact
Junk ShotContact
Brenda Hummel
813-593-0657
junkshotapp.com
Brenda Hummel
813-593-0657
junkshotapp.com
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