Nickolas Wildstar Campaign Announces “The Dream Fundraiser” Community Event April 11
Fresno, CA, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fresno City Council District 5 candidate Nickolas Wildstar will host a community fundraising event titled “The Dream Fundraiser” on April 11 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, bringing together residents, supporters, and community members to learn more about his campaign and vision for Fresno.
The event plays on the idea of “411,” commonly known as information, inviting attendees to get the inside perspective on Wildstar’s plans to address key issues facing the city.
“The Dream Fundraiser is about more than raising money,” said Wildstar. “It’s about giving people the 411 on how we can build a better Fresno together. This campaign is about empowering the community and turning the dream of a thriving city into a reality.”
The event will feature food, music, auctions, and community networking opportunities, providing an engaging and welcoming atmosphere for residents interested in local civic involvement.
Wildstar’s campaign platform focuses on three primary priorities:
• Reducing homelessness through innovative housing solutions
• Improving fiscal responsibility and transparency in city spending
• Establishing Fresno as a Constitutional Sanctuary
Supporters and members of the public are encouraged to attend and learn more about the campaign while connecting with others who share a vision for Fresno’s future.
For additional information about the event, please call (559) 444-8756.
About Nickolas Wildstar
Nickolas Wildstar is a political activist, entrepreneur, and former California gubernatorial candidate who is currently running for Fresno City Council District 5. His campaign centers on empowering residents, increasing transparency in government, and encouraging communities to Dream Big for Fresno.
The event plays on the idea of “411,” commonly known as information, inviting attendees to get the inside perspective on Wildstar’s plans to address key issues facing the city.
“The Dream Fundraiser is about more than raising money,” said Wildstar. “It’s about giving people the 411 on how we can build a better Fresno together. This campaign is about empowering the community and turning the dream of a thriving city into a reality.”
The event will feature food, music, auctions, and community networking opportunities, providing an engaging and welcoming atmosphere for residents interested in local civic involvement.
Wildstar’s campaign platform focuses on three primary priorities:
• Reducing homelessness through innovative housing solutions
• Improving fiscal responsibility and transparency in city spending
• Establishing Fresno as a Constitutional Sanctuary
Supporters and members of the public are encouraged to attend and learn more about the campaign while connecting with others who share a vision for Fresno’s future.
For additional information about the event, please call (559) 444-8756.
About Nickolas Wildstar
Nickolas Wildstar is a political activist, entrepreneur, and former California gubernatorial candidate who is currently running for Fresno City Council District 5. His campaign centers on empowering residents, increasing transparency in government, and encouraging communities to Dream Big for Fresno.
Contact
Nickolas Wildstar for Fresno City Council District 5 2026Contact
Nickolas Wildstar
818-538-4878
crowdblue.com/c/nickolaswildstar
Nickolas Wildstar
818-538-4878
crowdblue.com/c/nickolaswildstar
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