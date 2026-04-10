Combined Artists Studios Reintroduces Pageant Magazine.net for 21st Century Readers of Character and Culture
The legacy magazine from the 20th Century has been reimagined for today's reader. Pageant Magazine showcases pop culture, celebrity achievement, music, travel, dining, books, video, and lifestyle stories as well as photo and art galleries.
California City, CA, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pageant Magazine.net has been launched by Combined Artists Studios as a quarterly eMagazine with occasional special hard copy editions. The legacy magazine features music, travel, art, fiction, photography, books, dining, leisure, lifestyle, and celebrity achievement stories.
The Spring 2026 has just been released and features pro boxer and actress Maricela Cornejo on the cover. The cover story traces Ms. Cornejo's rise in the boxing world and here current efforts in starring in the music movie "No Mas."
Also featured in the issue is a showcase of iconic singer, actress and civil rights advocate, Edie Adams and a fond remembrance of her many achievements in show business and for the culture of America.
Pioneer comedian Elayne Boosler is also chronicled in the issue for her comedic legacy as well as for her breaking of the glass ceiling of women comedians on television by producing her own TV special when the networks would not.
Author Angela Burk is also featured with a turn on her new book, "Real Girls Guide to Midlife," which includes an excerpt from the book as well. In all there are more than 30 stories as well as a photo gallery.
Pageant Magazine.net is published by Combined Artists Studios, a California company that was established in 1990. Combined Artists is best known for producing the TV series Distant Replay as well as the international video series BlooperToons.
Pageant Magazine.net is published as a quarterly eMagazine with occasional special hard copy editions.
The Spring 2026 has just been released and features pro boxer and actress Maricela Cornejo on the cover. The cover story traces Ms. Cornejo's rise in the boxing world and here current efforts in starring in the music movie "No Mas."
Also featured in the issue is a showcase of iconic singer, actress and civil rights advocate, Edie Adams and a fond remembrance of her many achievements in show business and for the culture of America.
Pioneer comedian Elayne Boosler is also chronicled in the issue for her comedic legacy as well as for her breaking of the glass ceiling of women comedians on television by producing her own TV special when the networks would not.
Author Angela Burk is also featured with a turn on her new book, "Real Girls Guide to Midlife," which includes an excerpt from the book as well. In all there are more than 30 stories as well as a photo gallery.
Pageant Magazine.net is published by Combined Artists Studios, a California company that was established in 1990. Combined Artists is best known for producing the TV series Distant Replay as well as the international video series BlooperToons.
Pageant Magazine.net is published as a quarterly eMagazine with occasional special hard copy editions.
Contact
Combined Artists StudiosContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
combinedartists.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
combinedartists.com
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