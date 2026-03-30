Academy Photo Awards Launches Quarterly Competition Series with Inaugural "Nature Photo Awards 2026"
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Academy Photo Awards, a premier international platform for photographic excellence, today announced the launch of its 2026 competition series. Distinguished by a unique quarterly structure, the Academy will host four distinct seasons each year, with the first season dedicated to the theme of Nature to celebrate the beauty and fragility of the natural world.
"Our mission is to celebrate and preserve the global landscape through the lens of artistry," said a spokesperson for Academy Photo Awards. "By structuring our awards into four themed seasons annually, we provide photographers with consistent opportunities to showcase their evolving work. We are thrilled to kick off 2026 with a focus on Nature, inviting the world to share their most compelling stories of our planet."
Season One: Nature Photo Awards 2026
The inaugural season of 2026 focuses on the breathtaking diversity of the environment. Photographers are invited to submit their work across eight specialized categories: Wildlife, Landscapes, Birds, Environment, Aerial / Drone, Open Color, and Open B&W.
Esteemed Panel of Judges
Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of international experts:
• Joanna L. Steidle: Award-winning professional drone pilot and aerial photographer based in New York.
• Nick Hall: Renowned photographer and director known for his scientific background and evocative outdoor imagery.
• M. Domiri (MohammadReza DomiriGanji): Accomplished Persian artist and architectural photographer based in France.
• Kristin Gambell: New York City-based curator and creative producer specializing in abstract and experimental photography.
Key Dates and Submission Details
The submission timeline for the Nature season is as follows:
• Early Bird Entry (Best Value): April 1 – April 30, 2026
• Regular Entry (Standard Period): May 1 – May 31, 2026
• Judging Phase: June 1 – June 30, 2026
• Winners Announced: Post-Jury (Month 3)
To encourage participation, the first single photo submission is 100% free. Subsequent Early Bird entries are $15 for a single photo and $25 for a series. Regular entry fees are $20 for a single photo and $30 for a series.
Awards and Global Recognition
The Academy Photo Awards offers significant rewards to its seasonal winners:
• Grand Prize Winner ("Best Nature Photographer of the Year"): $500 USD cash prize, featured interview, social media spotlight, and professional certificate of excellence.
• Category Winners: $100 USD per category and individual recognition.
• Runner-up & Honorable Mentions: Official digital certificates and inclusion in the prestigious Winners Gallery.
All winners benefit from extensive media coverage and priority exhibition opportunities, ensuring their work reaches a global audience of enthusiasts and industry professionals.
About Academy Photo Awards
The Academy Photo Awards is an international competition series that recognizes photographic talent through four themed seasons each year. By fostering a community of professional and amateur photographers, the Academy promotes technical excellence, creative storytelling, and the preservation of global culture and nature.
"Our mission is to celebrate and preserve the global landscape through the lens of artistry," said a spokesperson for Academy Photo Awards. "By structuring our awards into four themed seasons annually, we provide photographers with consistent opportunities to showcase their evolving work. We are thrilled to kick off 2026 with a focus on Nature, inviting the world to share their most compelling stories of our planet."
Season One: Nature Photo Awards 2026
The inaugural season of 2026 focuses on the breathtaking diversity of the environment. Photographers are invited to submit their work across eight specialized categories: Wildlife, Landscapes, Birds, Environment, Aerial / Drone, Open Color, and Open B&W.
Esteemed Panel of Judges
Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of international experts:
• Joanna L. Steidle: Award-winning professional drone pilot and aerial photographer based in New York.
• Nick Hall: Renowned photographer and director known for his scientific background and evocative outdoor imagery.
• M. Domiri (MohammadReza DomiriGanji): Accomplished Persian artist and architectural photographer based in France.
• Kristin Gambell: New York City-based curator and creative producer specializing in abstract and experimental photography.
Key Dates and Submission Details
The submission timeline for the Nature season is as follows:
• Early Bird Entry (Best Value): April 1 – April 30, 2026
• Regular Entry (Standard Period): May 1 – May 31, 2026
• Judging Phase: June 1 – June 30, 2026
• Winners Announced: Post-Jury (Month 3)
To encourage participation, the first single photo submission is 100% free. Subsequent Early Bird entries are $15 for a single photo and $25 for a series. Regular entry fees are $20 for a single photo and $30 for a series.
Awards and Global Recognition
The Academy Photo Awards offers significant rewards to its seasonal winners:
• Grand Prize Winner ("Best Nature Photographer of the Year"): $500 USD cash prize, featured interview, social media spotlight, and professional certificate of excellence.
• Category Winners: $100 USD per category and individual recognition.
• Runner-up & Honorable Mentions: Official digital certificates and inclusion in the prestigious Winners Gallery.
All winners benefit from extensive media coverage and priority exhibition opportunities, ensuring their work reaches a global audience of enthusiasts and industry professionals.
About Academy Photo Awards
The Academy Photo Awards is an international competition series that recognizes photographic talent through four themed seasons each year. By fostering a community of professional and amateur photographers, the Academy promotes technical excellence, creative storytelling, and the preservation of global culture and nature.
Contact
Academy Photo AwardsContact
Babak Mehrafshar
+971502591024
https://academyphotoawards.com/
Babak Mehrafshar
+971502591024
https://academyphotoawards.com/
Categories