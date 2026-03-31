Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Saving Ernest: A Family Mystery of Life, Death, and Destiny" by Phoebe Tallis with Inessa Burdich
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Saving Ernest – A Family Mystery of Life, Death, and Destiny" – a mystery of the soul by Phoebe Tallis with Inessa Burdich.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "Saving Ernest"
When a battered suitcase of forgotten photographs turns up, it opens a case-file on a family mystery. The author’s grandparents lived a life shadowed by trauma. Their marriage was fractured—but whose hands inflicted the wound?
Saving Ernest unfolds as a detective story that spans generations, delving into both earthly lives and life after death. Part family memoir, part karmic whodunnit, part spiritual investigation, it follows a trail of clues: a stilted photograph, an unknown naval officer, a mother at an upstairs window, an unidentified portrait, a mysterious M.B.E. award…
Guided by contemplative practice and her work with spiritual researcher Inessa Burdich, the author traces her ancestors beyond death. Among them we meet a Gallipoli medic held fast in grief; a career girl bound by love; a lothario ensnared by desire; and a woman killed in the Blitz—yet becoming, unwittingly, a redemptive gateway for other trapped souls.
Rich with compassion, insight, and wry wit, Saving Ernest is no ordinary genealogy. It is a page-turning mystery of the soul—revealing that what we heal in one generation can reach across time to transform both the living and the dead.
Saving Ernest is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13 9781805881650
Hardback: ISBN-13 9781805881353
Pages: 390
Dimensions: 15.24 x 24.76 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SAVINGERNEST
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About the Author
Phoebe Tallis is a writer, artist and researcher whose Welsh storytelling heritage shapes her explorations of love, loss, and the unseen life of the soul.
About the Researcher
Inessa Burdich is a spiritual researcher, consultant and educator whose work unites scientific training with supersensible enquiry and the wisdom of Anthroposophy.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
When a battered suitcase of forgotten photographs turns up, it opens a case-file on a family mystery. The author’s grandparents lived a life shadowed by trauma. Their marriage was fractured—but whose hands inflicted the wound?
Saving Ernest unfolds as a detective story that spans generations, delving into both earthly lives and life after death. Part family memoir, part karmic whodunnit, part spiritual investigation, it follows a trail of clues: a stilted photograph, an unknown naval officer, a mother at an upstairs window, an unidentified portrait, a mysterious M.B.E. award…
Guided by contemplative practice and her work with spiritual researcher Inessa Burdich, the author traces her ancestors beyond death. Among them we meet a Gallipoli medic held fast in grief; a career girl bound by love; a lothario ensnared by desire; and a woman killed in the Blitz—yet becoming, unwittingly, a redemptive gateway for other trapped souls.
Rich with compassion, insight, and wry wit, Saving Ernest is no ordinary genealogy. It is a page-turning mystery of the soul—revealing that what we heal in one generation can reach across time to transform both the living and the dead.
Saving Ernest is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13 9781805881650
Hardback: ISBN-13 9781805881353
Pages: 390
Dimensions: 15.24 x 24.76 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SAVINGERNEST
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About the Author
Phoebe Tallis is a writer, artist and researcher whose Welsh storytelling heritage shapes her explorations of love, loss, and the unseen life of the soul.
About the Researcher
Inessa Burdich is a spiritual researcher, consultant and educator whose work unites scientific training with supersensible enquiry and the wisdom of Anthroposophy.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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