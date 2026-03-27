Author Lady Cherokee’s New Book, "A Journey Through Generational Curses: A Memoir," is a Powerful Account of the Author’s Journey to Find Healing from Generational Trauma
Recent release “A Journey Through Generational Curses: A Memoir” from Page Publishing author Lady Cherokee is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that centers around the author’s journey to heal and break free from her past, as well as long-standing family patterns that have caused a lasting impact.
New York, NY, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lady Cherokee, a passionate storyteller from Miami, Florida, who enjoys spending time with her husband and son, has completed her new book, “A Journey Through Generational Curses: A Memoir”: a moving series that documents the author’s struggles coping with generational trauma and navigating the challenges and aftermath of her experiences.
In “A Journey Through Generational Curses,” author Lady Cherokee gives a detailed account of her and her family’s lives, and the trials she endured. From her younger years of sexual abuse and the aftermath to her navigation through the military, marriage, and motherhood, this special book will challenge one’s thinking, open one’s heart, and expand one’s relationship with God.
Cherokee begins her tale, “My family took a scary, confusing, and grim time and made it worse. My family made me the topic of discussion, and everyone thought I was a liar and a troublemaker. Now, a four-year-old gets molested and almost raped by her sixteen-year-old brother, but somehow it was my fault. My parents never discussed the incident with me ever again.
“A few years later social services received a phone call and a tip that there was a predator in the home, and I was not safe. One afternoon, my mom and I were at the dining room table when a man appeared at the front door. I could see him clearly as the wooden door was open and the screen door allowed me to see him standing there. He spoke with my mother at the door, then said he needed to ask me some questions. I was a little nervous because I was not sure why he was there. He asked my name and age and then started asking some significant questions about whether I felt safe. I was scared to answer and looked to my mom for some coaching. Then he asked about Eric. I was ready to tell it all. I took a deep breath, but before I could respond, my mom jumped in and said, ‘Oh, she was incredibly young. She does not remember.’ I was shocked. I wanted and was ready to tell my story, but again, I was silenced.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lady Cherokee’s enthralling tale is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on the author’s journey to move forward through her pain to find healing and hope. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Journey Through Generational Curses: A Memoir” weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to resonate with readers who have faced similar trials, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Journey Through Generational Curses: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “A Journey Through Generational Curses,” author Lady Cherokee gives a detailed account of her and her family’s lives, and the trials she endured. From her younger years of sexual abuse and the aftermath to her navigation through the military, marriage, and motherhood, this special book will challenge one’s thinking, open one’s heart, and expand one’s relationship with God.
Cherokee begins her tale, “My family took a scary, confusing, and grim time and made it worse. My family made me the topic of discussion, and everyone thought I was a liar and a troublemaker. Now, a four-year-old gets molested and almost raped by her sixteen-year-old brother, but somehow it was my fault. My parents never discussed the incident with me ever again.
“A few years later social services received a phone call and a tip that there was a predator in the home, and I was not safe. One afternoon, my mom and I were at the dining room table when a man appeared at the front door. I could see him clearly as the wooden door was open and the screen door allowed me to see him standing there. He spoke with my mother at the door, then said he needed to ask me some questions. I was a little nervous because I was not sure why he was there. He asked my name and age and then started asking some significant questions about whether I felt safe. I was scared to answer and looked to my mom for some coaching. Then he asked about Eric. I was ready to tell it all. I took a deep breath, but before I could respond, my mom jumped in and said, ‘Oh, she was incredibly young. She does not remember.’ I was shocked. I wanted and was ready to tell my story, but again, I was silenced.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lady Cherokee’s enthralling tale is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on the author’s journey to move forward through her pain to find healing and hope. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Journey Through Generational Curses: A Memoir” weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to resonate with readers who have faced similar trials, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Journey Through Generational Curses: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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