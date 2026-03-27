Author Lady Cherokee’s New Book, "A Journey Through Generational Curses: A Memoir," is a Powerful Account of the Author’s Journey to Find Healing from Generational Trauma

Recent release “A Journey Through Generational Curses: A Memoir” from Page Publishing author Lady Cherokee is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that centers around the author’s journey to heal and break free from her past, as well as long-standing family patterns that have caused a lasting impact.