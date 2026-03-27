Author K.M. Stallard’s New Book, "Dunecrest," is a Stirring Dystopian Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Search for Both Her Father and the Truth About the World

Recent release “Dunecrest” from Page Publishing author K.M. Stallard is a compelling tale that centers around Cuan Black, a young woman who leads a simple life in a village cut off from a world ravaged by war and disease. But when her father goes missing, Cuan teams up with a hunter to find out where he has gone, and what truly lies beyond their village’s wall.