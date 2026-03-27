Author K.M. Stallard’s New Book, "Dunecrest," is a Stirring Dystopian Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Search for Both Her Father and the Truth About the World
Recent release “Dunecrest” from Page Publishing author K.M. Stallard is a compelling tale that centers around Cuan Black, a young woman who leads a simple life in a village cut off from a world ravaged by war and disease. But when her father goes missing, Cuan teams up with a hunter to find out where he has gone, and what truly lies beyond their village’s wall.
New York, NY, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- K.M. Stallard, an Oregon native with degrees in law enforcement and criminal justice who works in criminal law, has completed her new book, “Dunecrest”: a thrilling novel that follows a young woman’s journey to find her father, only to uncover hidden truths about the world outside her village.
“In a world ravaged by war, plague, and the technology scourge, Cuan Black leads a simple life in a remote village cut off by an imposing wall—no electricity, no technology, and no excitement. In a population clinging to the past, Cuan and her father run the village store,” writes Stallard.
“They keep to themselves—while avoiding the attention of a persistent and powerful suitor, the son of a wealthy lord intent on securing a marriage union.
“But Cuan’s fragile peace is torn asunder when her father vanishes at the wall. As a child, Cuan experienced visions of the future that later came to pass—sparking rumors that she is a witch. Now with her father gone, those suspicions return with a vengeance.
“Everything changes with the arrival of a mysterious and handsome hunter, a warrior in pursuit of a dangerous demonic Horde.
“Cuan is mystified—she’s seen this man before, but only in her dreams. Driven by a need for answers, Cuan agrees to join him on an expedition to the wall.
“What begins as a mission to uncover her father’s fate turns into a thrilling journey that reveals long-buried truths about the world outside her village.
“Alongside the hunter, Cuan confronts hidden dangers, forbidden knowledge, and a past that could reshape everything she thought she knew.”
Published by Page Publishing, K.M. Stallard’s enthralling novel blends together dystopian action, romance, and heart-pounding adventure, weaving a spellbinding tale of survival, self-discovery, and the courage it takes to protect one’s loved ones.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Dunecrest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In a world ravaged by war, plague, and the technology scourge, Cuan Black leads a simple life in a remote village cut off by an imposing wall—no electricity, no technology, and no excitement. In a population clinging to the past, Cuan and her father run the village store,” writes Stallard.
“They keep to themselves—while avoiding the attention of a persistent and powerful suitor, the son of a wealthy lord intent on securing a marriage union.
“But Cuan’s fragile peace is torn asunder when her father vanishes at the wall. As a child, Cuan experienced visions of the future that later came to pass—sparking rumors that she is a witch. Now with her father gone, those suspicions return with a vengeance.
“Everything changes with the arrival of a mysterious and handsome hunter, a warrior in pursuit of a dangerous demonic Horde.
“Cuan is mystified—she’s seen this man before, but only in her dreams. Driven by a need for answers, Cuan agrees to join him on an expedition to the wall.
“What begins as a mission to uncover her father’s fate turns into a thrilling journey that reveals long-buried truths about the world outside her village.
“Alongside the hunter, Cuan confronts hidden dangers, forbidden knowledge, and a past that could reshape everything she thought she knew.”
Published by Page Publishing, K.M. Stallard’s enthralling novel blends together dystopian action, romance, and heart-pounding adventure, weaving a spellbinding tale of survival, self-discovery, and the courage it takes to protect one’s loved ones.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Dunecrest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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