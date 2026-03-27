Author Allen Sparks’s New Book, "8 Traits of the Effective Rural Pastor," is an Enlightening Read Outlining Essential Qualities for Enduring Ministry in Rural Communities

Recent release “8 Traits of the Effective Rural Pastor: Going 'Nowhere' Slowly: Serving 'Insignificant People in Insignificant Places'” from Covenant Books author Allen Sparks is a compelling look at what qualities make up an effective minister for rural churches and communities, offering personal anecdotes and practical advice for effectively serving often-overlooked rural settings.