Author Allen Sparks’s New Book, "8 Traits of the Effective Rural Pastor," is an Enlightening Read Outlining Essential Qualities for Enduring Ministry in Rural Communities
Recent release “8 Traits of the Effective Rural Pastor: Going 'Nowhere' Slowly: Serving 'Insignificant People in Insignificant Places'” from Covenant Books author Allen Sparks is a compelling look at what qualities make up an effective minister for rural churches and communities, offering personal anecdotes and practical advice for effectively serving often-overlooked rural settings.
Crawfordsville, IN, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Allen Sparks, who has dedicated over forty years to pastoring two rural churches through Village Missions, has completed his new book, “8 Traits of the Effective Rural Pastor: Going 'Nowhere' Slowly: Serving 'Insignificant People in Insignificant Places'”: a thought-provoking look at what qualities make an effective rural minister who can truly serve their community.
Author Allen Sparks earned his doctorate from Bethel Seminary in 2006, focusing on traits of longevity in rural ministry, highlighting his dedication to sustaining and nurturing rural pastors and churches over the long term. Sparks has been married to his wife and partner in ministry, Diane, for forty years. Together, they have raised five children and have been blessed with eleven grandchildren, ten on earth and one in heaven.
In “8 Traits of the Effective Rural Pastor,” Dr. Allen Sparks distills over forty years of pastoral experience through Village Missions into a practical guide for those serving in often-overlooked rural communities—what he affectionately calls “Nowheresville.” Rooted in his doctoral work at Bethel Seminary, Sparks outlines eight essential, scripture-backed traits for long-term, effective ministry, enriched by real-life examples and personal stories.
“This book is not intended to be a manual of how to do rural or small-town ministry or a list of essential tips,” writes Dr. Sparks. “My singular purpose is to describe effective rural pastors, with no attached prediction of how any individual rural church will grow. I suggest effectiveness is best understood to be in faithfulness rather than an increase in attendance, budget, and buildings. I understand that some will fit the profile I suggest and will never see viable ministry. Others will see God’s hand upon them in their work without having all the qualities I deem important. God is sovereign in His work using flawed people at His choice and for His purposes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Allen Sparks’s new book is an indispensable resource for seminary students, seasoned pastors, and church leaders alike, promising to equip readers with the tools they need to navigate the distinct challenges of rural ministry and ensure that no community is left unseen or underserved in the broader work of God’s kingdom.
Readers can purchase “8 Traits of the Effective Rural Pastor: Going 'Nowhere' Slowly: Serving 'Insignificant People in Insignificant Places'” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Allen Sparks earned his doctorate from Bethel Seminary in 2006, focusing on traits of longevity in rural ministry, highlighting his dedication to sustaining and nurturing rural pastors and churches over the long term. Sparks has been married to his wife and partner in ministry, Diane, for forty years. Together, they have raised five children and have been blessed with eleven grandchildren, ten on earth and one in heaven.
In “8 Traits of the Effective Rural Pastor,” Dr. Allen Sparks distills over forty years of pastoral experience through Village Missions into a practical guide for those serving in often-overlooked rural communities—what he affectionately calls “Nowheresville.” Rooted in his doctoral work at Bethel Seminary, Sparks outlines eight essential, scripture-backed traits for long-term, effective ministry, enriched by real-life examples and personal stories.
“This book is not intended to be a manual of how to do rural or small-town ministry or a list of essential tips,” writes Dr. Sparks. “My singular purpose is to describe effective rural pastors, with no attached prediction of how any individual rural church will grow. I suggest effectiveness is best understood to be in faithfulness rather than an increase in attendance, budget, and buildings. I understand that some will fit the profile I suggest and will never see viable ministry. Others will see God’s hand upon them in their work without having all the qualities I deem important. God is sovereign in His work using flawed people at His choice and for His purposes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Allen Sparks’s new book is an indispensable resource for seminary students, seasoned pastors, and church leaders alike, promising to equip readers with the tools they need to navigate the distinct challenges of rural ministry and ensure that no community is left unseen or underserved in the broader work of God’s kingdom.
Readers can purchase “8 Traits of the Effective Rural Pastor: Going 'Nowhere' Slowly: Serving 'Insignificant People in Insignificant Places'” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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