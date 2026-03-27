Author Paden Hodges’s New Book, "Conflict Space: Swarm of the Hive," is a Thrilling Tale of One Man’s Mission to Rescue His Wife from the Alien Race Known as the Hive

Recent release “Conflict Space: Swarm of the Hive” from Covenant Books author Paden Hodges is a compelling story that centers around Orion Steele, whose wife has been taken by the dangerous alien race called the Hive. Desperate to bring her home, Orion must seek out new allies in order to fight back against their common enemy and save not only Mira but the entire planet of Terra Nova.