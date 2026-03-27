Author Paden Hodges’s New Book, "Conflict Space: Swarm of the Hive," is a Thrilling Tale of One Man’s Mission to Rescue His Wife from the Alien Race Known as the Hive
Recent release “Conflict Space: Swarm of the Hive” from Covenant Books author Paden Hodges is a compelling story that centers around Orion Steele, whose wife has been taken by the dangerous alien race called the Hive. Desperate to bring her home, Orion must seek out new allies in order to fight back against their common enemy and save not only Mira but the entire planet of Terra Nova.
Lobbock, TX, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paden Hodges, a visionary author, multimedia storyteller, and the creative force behind Terran Studios, has completed his new book, “Conflict Space: Swarm of the Hive”: a riveting sci-fi novel set on the planet of Terra Nova that follows the determined and courageous Orion Steele as he joins forces with the Valkyrie crew to rescue his abducted wife and fight back against the Hive.
“On the untamed planet of Terra Nova, humanity’s last hope for a fresh start is under siege,” writes Hodges. “The Hive, a terrifying alien race, launches a devastating attack, shattering the fragile peace and abducting Mira, the beloved wife of Orion Steele. In the aftermath, Orion is left with a burning determination to rescue her and protect their new home.
“Barely escaping a Hive ambush, Orion finds refuge aboard the Valkyrie, a versatile frigate captained by the fearless Elias ‘Hawk’ Maddox. Witnessing the Hive’s brutality firsthand, Orion joins Hawk’s crew, driven by his quest to find Mira and his resolve to fight back against this formidable enemy.
“As the crew of the Valkyrie undertakes perilous missions and daring rescues, they encounter an array of compelling characters—Nova, a brilliant scientist with crucial knowledge about the Hive; Blade, a fierce warrior with a personal vendetta; and ROOK, a loyal combatant haunted by his past. Together, they form an unbreakable bond, facing the horrors of the Hive and uncovering secrets that could change the course of the conflict.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paden Hodges’s gripping tale of love, loss, and resilience is just the beginning of an epic series that promises to explore deeper mysteries, forge unbreakable bonds, and push the boundaries of human courage.
Readers can purchase “Conflict Space: Swarm of the Hive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“On the untamed planet of Terra Nova, humanity’s last hope for a fresh start is under siege,” writes Hodges. “The Hive, a terrifying alien race, launches a devastating attack, shattering the fragile peace and abducting Mira, the beloved wife of Orion Steele. In the aftermath, Orion is left with a burning determination to rescue her and protect their new home.
“Barely escaping a Hive ambush, Orion finds refuge aboard the Valkyrie, a versatile frigate captained by the fearless Elias ‘Hawk’ Maddox. Witnessing the Hive’s brutality firsthand, Orion joins Hawk’s crew, driven by his quest to find Mira and his resolve to fight back against this formidable enemy.
“As the crew of the Valkyrie undertakes perilous missions and daring rescues, they encounter an array of compelling characters—Nova, a brilliant scientist with crucial knowledge about the Hive; Blade, a fierce warrior with a personal vendetta; and ROOK, a loyal combatant haunted by his past. Together, they form an unbreakable bond, facing the horrors of the Hive and uncovering secrets that could change the course of the conflict.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paden Hodges’s gripping tale of love, loss, and resilience is just the beginning of an epic series that promises to explore deeper mysteries, forge unbreakable bonds, and push the boundaries of human courage.
Readers can purchase “Conflict Space: Swarm of the Hive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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