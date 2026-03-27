Author Roger B. Worner’s New Book, "Reflections on Faith at Twilight," is a Collection of Faith-Based Writings Offering Guidance to Believers and Non-Believers Alike

Recent release “Reflections on Faith at Twilight” from Covenant Books author Roger B. Worner is a stirring collection of short stories and reflections, referred to as “epistles” by the author, that aim to provide comfort and encouragement. Ranging across a wide variety of topics, Worner’s writings will offer insight and guidance to both devout believers and those questioning their faith.