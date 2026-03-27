Author Roger B. Worner’s New Book, "Reflections on Faith at Twilight," is a Collection of Faith-Based Writings Offering Guidance to Believers and Non-Believers Alike
Recent release “Reflections on Faith at Twilight” from Covenant Books author Roger B. Worner is a stirring collection of short stories and reflections, referred to as “epistles” by the author, that aim to provide comfort and encouragement. Ranging across a wide variety of topics, Worner’s writings will offer insight and guidance to both devout believers and those questioning their faith.
Cedar, MI, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roger B. Worner has completed his new book, “Reflections on Faith at Twilight”: a series of short-stories and other writings that aims to help readers reaffirm their belief in the Lord, offering comfort and guidance to those who find themselves questioning or doubting their faith.
Author Roger B. Worner is a retired school superintendent, university associate professor, and consultant to school districts. In his twilight years, he has been committed to writing epistles of faith. He and his wife, Kay, also a retired school superintendent, enjoy the Minnesota lakes, forests, and wildlife, as well as reading and fitness activities. They have six children and seventeen grandchildren who are ever so special to them.
In “Reflections on Faith at Twilight,” Roger B. Worner offers a compendium of easily read short stories of Christian faith for those who are committed in their faith, those who are uncertain, and those with serious doubts. The reader will find the author’s epistles—as he calls them—confirming to the committed and gently nudging to those who have questions, doubts, or fears about their faith.
“The book’s topics are varied and wide-ranging, but all end with an affirmation of or call to faith,” writes Worner. “There is one about the wonderment of God storing up 17.4 million gallons of water in the clouds to provide a measly one inch of rain over one square mile of farmland.
“Another epistle explores the prospect of creating a dandelion from scratch, given limitless resources.
“Still another inspires the reader to think about the heartbreak of not having called, written, or stopped by to express love or support for a special person in their life who now has passed on.
“Then there is the story about an interview with the apostle Peter about his greatest regret or another about the traveler in the inn who failed—after the priest and Levite had—to stop and help the beaten man along the road to Samaria.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roger B. Worner’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping to foster a deeper connection with the Lord with each new entry.
Readers can purchase “Reflections on Faith at Twilight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Roger B. Worner is a retired school superintendent, university associate professor, and consultant to school districts. In his twilight years, he has been committed to writing epistles of faith. He and his wife, Kay, also a retired school superintendent, enjoy the Minnesota lakes, forests, and wildlife, as well as reading and fitness activities. They have six children and seventeen grandchildren who are ever so special to them.
In “Reflections on Faith at Twilight,” Roger B. Worner offers a compendium of easily read short stories of Christian faith for those who are committed in their faith, those who are uncertain, and those with serious doubts. The reader will find the author’s epistles—as he calls them—confirming to the committed and gently nudging to those who have questions, doubts, or fears about their faith.
“The book’s topics are varied and wide-ranging, but all end with an affirmation of or call to faith,” writes Worner. “There is one about the wonderment of God storing up 17.4 million gallons of water in the clouds to provide a measly one inch of rain over one square mile of farmland.
“Another epistle explores the prospect of creating a dandelion from scratch, given limitless resources.
“Still another inspires the reader to think about the heartbreak of not having called, written, or stopped by to express love or support for a special person in their life who now has passed on.
“Then there is the story about an interview with the apostle Peter about his greatest regret or another about the traveler in the inn who failed—after the priest and Levite had—to stop and help the beaten man along the road to Samaria.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roger B. Worner’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping to foster a deeper connection with the Lord with each new entry.
Readers can purchase “Reflections on Faith at Twilight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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